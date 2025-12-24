The People's Bank of China advised accelerating Western Land-Sea New Corridor construction.

Binance Coin was trading higher after China Properties Investment announced that it will add BNB to its treasury reserves.

The People's Bank of China and seven other government ministries have made guidelines for cross-border payment schemes using the digital yuan.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Binance Coin remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded slightly higher on Tuesday after China Properties Investment Holdings Limited announced plans to include digital assets, including Binance Coin, on its balance sheet as part of a strategic reserve effort.

In a filing, the Hong Kong-listed real estate investment group stated that it wants to utilize its own capital to buy and hold BNB and other eligible digital assets in batches on the open market. The company highlighted that the plan will not impact day-to-day operations and will be wholly supported with current resources, characterizing the move as a treasury allocation rather than a change in basic business strategy.

Following the statement, BNB climbed around 0.2% in the past hour, trading near $838, but remaining weaker on a 24-hour basis.

The move comes as digital assets gain popularity as alternative reserve mechanisms among publicly traded corporations, notably in Asia, where companies are increasingly looking into crypto exposure as part of larger capital management plans.

China’s Evolving Digital Finance Policy

Separately, the policy environment in China has gradually become more accommodating to digital banking experiments. On Wednesday, eight government ministries, including the People's Bank of China, issued recommendations to expedite the building of the Western Land-Sea New Corridor.

The document outlined ambitions for international collaboration in digital finance, such as involvement in multilateral central bank digital currency bridge projects and trial cross-border payment initiatives using the digital yuan.

The policy framework promotes cross-border digital RMB use with partners in Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and the Middle East, as well as initiatives to boost digital trade platforms and programmable payment use cases. While these measurements are separate from crypto markets, they highlight a larger institutional drive toward digital payment infrastructure in China.

