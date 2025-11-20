According to the BLS report, nonfarm payrolls increased by 119,000 in September, notably higher than the 50,000 expected by analysts.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Thursday released the delayed September jobs report, showing that the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected during the month.

According to the BLS report, nonfarm payrolls increased by 119,000 in September, notably higher than the 50,000 expected by analysts, MarketWatch reported, citing Dow Jones estimates.

The unemployment rate in September climbed to a four-year high of 4.4%, the highest since October 2021.

This comes a day after the BLS canceled the October jobs report, stating that some of the necessary data could not be collected due to a lapse in appropriations.

