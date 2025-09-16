Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the stock to $85 from $44 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating, according to TheFly.

Bloom Energy (BE) shares jumped nearly 7% before the bell on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the company, citing that Bloom’s new relationship was ramping with Oracle (ORCL), which is undergoing a "massive inflection in demand.”

Bloom Energy was the fourth most trending ticker on Stocktwits on Tuesday morning, and the stock saw a 420% increase in retail user message count on the platform in the last 24 hours.

