The asset manager continues a steady stream of workforce reductions across investment, tech and private credit units, according to Bloomberg.

BlackRock is cutting just under 1% of its workforce in its latest round of layoffs.

CEO Larry Fink is shifting toward a “continuous” approach to staffing adjustments rather than one-off large layoffs.

The latest move follows three prior rounds of cuts over the past 18 months as the firm reshapes post-acquisition integration efforts.

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) has reportedly eliminated nearly 200 jobs, cutting just under 1% of its global workforce as the asset manager continues a steady pattern of workforce reductions. The latest move marks another step in what CEO Larry Fink is shaping as a quieter, ongoing cycle of rightsizing across the firm.

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The reductions come after BlackRock has already trimmed headcount three times over the past 18 months.

The BLK stock ended Monday’s session up 1.05%, before edging slightly lower in after-hours trading, down 0.08% at the time of writing.

BLK Cuts Span Multiple Business Units

The latest layoffs in BlackRock cover a wide set of roles, including investment, operations and technology positions, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The reduction also extends into the firm’s private financing business, which was expanded following the $12 billion acquisition of HPS Investment Partners.

That deal, completed a year ago, marked BlackRock’s largest push into private credit.

A company spokesperson told Bloomberg that the latest action is part of “the ordinary discipline of a continuously evolving organization.” The firm said staffing is regularly reviewed across its businesses to better serve clients.

The approach reflects a shift toward more frequent, smaller workforce adjustments rather than large, one-time cuts.

BlackRock resumed job reductions in 2023 after pausing layoffs during the pandemic period. The firm executed two separate rounds of cuts last year, each reducing headcount by about 1%, reported Bloomberg. The latest move extends that pattern as the $14 trillion asset manager continues reshaping its organization following years of expansion through acquisitions.

BLK Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Traders Feel

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for BLK has been ‘neutral,’ unchanged over the past one week, while message volume has been ‘high.’

Over the past 30 days, message volume around the stock has risen 100%, while its retail watcher base rose by 0.1% in the same period.

According to data from Koyfin, 14 of the 17 analysts covering BLK rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’, while three rate it ‘Hold.’ The 12-month average target on the stock is $1,246.25, representing a potential upside of nearly 18% from the last close.

The BLK stock has gained 5.70% in the past one year.

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