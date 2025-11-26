According to a Bloomberg News report, citing people familiar with the matter, Blackstone is likely to announce the purchase of MacLean from Centerbridge Partners as soon as next week.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) is reportedly closing in on a deal to buy MacLean Power Systems, valuing the latter for more than $4 billion.

The report noted that Blackstone outbid rivals seeking to buy MacLean, including ABB, after the Swiss-based company declined to raise its offer for the utility-parts company.

