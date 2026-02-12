In an X post on Wednesday, Gene Munster said that AI inference is just building, and indicated that demand for infrastructure will contribute to Vertiv’s growth.

Deepwater Asset Management’s co-founder Gene Munster thinks Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) can continue its better-than-expected growth journey for multiple years.

In an X post on Wednesday, Munster said that artificial intelligence inference is just building, and indicated that demand for infrastructure will contribute to Vertiv’s growth.

Earlier in the day, the company reported strong fourth-quarter (Q4) results and issued an upbeat outlook for 2026, attributing the growth to growing AI demand and data center expansion.

The Growth Bet

Munster cited Vertiv’s quarterly results beat and guidance in his post on X, saying, “Investors’ central question remains: how long can this better-than-expected growth last? I believe it can continue for multiple years, as the inference build is just beginning and the required infrastructure appears many times larger than the current AI training buildout.”

Munster also said that VRT stock is a holding in the Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF $LOUP. According to the company’s website, the stock is among the top 10 holdings in the exchange-traded fund, with a 3.84% weight as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Evercore ISI raised the price target on Vertiv to $280 from $210 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares after the quarterly results, as per TheFly. The analyst called the results "an impressive print," and said that Vertiv was structurally positioned for sustained growth as one of the few providers capable of delivering end-to-end prefabricated data center solutions at scale.

Earnings Results And Outlook

In the latest quarter, Vertiv posted a 23% jump in revenue, coming in at $2.88 billion, in line with analyst estimates. However, the company beat adjusted EPS expectations of $1.29, clocking in at $1.36.

Meanwhile, Vertiv said that it expects revenue between $13.25 billion and $13.75 billion for the upcoming year, implying growth of 27% to 29%. For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects revenue between $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion, and adjusted EPS of $0.95 to $1.01.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VRT stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day. Message volume increased to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels.

VRT shares have more than doubled in the last 12 months.

