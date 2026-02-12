Applovin posted 66% growth in Q4 revenue, clocking $1.66 billion in the quarter, and also posted EPS of $3.24, beating analyst expectations.

For Q1 2026, the company guided to revenues between $1.745 billion and $1.775 billion, higher than street estimates.

One bullish user on Stocktwits called APP a ‘keeper’ and predicted a price of high-$500.

Shares of Applovin Corp. (APP) dipped more than 7% after-hours on Wednesday despite the company reporting fourth-quarter (Q4) results that topped Wall Street estimates.

The company also guided to higher earnings in the upcoming quarter, also above analysts’ expectations.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for APP shares remained in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes. Retail investors called the drop a buying opportunity amid higher earnings and raised expectations.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

One Stocktwits user said that the stock’s drop after its results makes no sense, given that APP ‘crushed earnings, raised expectations.’ The user opined that the drop was related to tech and artificial intelligence market sentiment, calling this an ‘excellent buying opportunity.’

Another bullish user echoed the sentiment, adding that market makers are ‘killing the options players!’

A third bullish user compared APP’s total valuation to Microsoft and Google, saying the company was less expensive but boasted of a much higher revenue growth.

Another user called the stock a ‘keeper’ and predicted a price of high-$500. Shares of APP were trading around $456.81 at the time of writing.

Earnings Update

Applovin posted about 66% growth in Q4 revenue, clocking $1.66 billion in the quarter, ahead of $1.61 billion street consensus, according to data from Fiscal.ai.

The company also posted earnings per share of $3.24, beating analyst expectations of $2.96.

For the first-quarter (Q1) of 2026, the company guided to revenues between $1.745 billion and $1.775 billion, significantly higher than street estimates of $1.687 billion.

Recent Fraud Allegations

Last month, APP shares fell after CapitalWatch alleged that the company’s key shareholders Hao Tang and Ling Tang were tied to a transnational illicit capital network. In the report, the short-seller said that the shareholders leveraged AppLovin’s platform to launder billions via advertising transactions.

However, earlier this month, CapitalWatch retracted its claims and issued an apology, stating that a rigorous internal review of the report revealed an insufficient independent verification process.

Shares of APP have gained more than 21% in the past year.

