BlackRock Inc. (BLK) co-founder and CEO Larry Fink and Roche’s vice chairman André Hoffman have been named as the interim co-chairs of the World Economic Forum.

The Switzerland-based international advocacy non-governmental organization and think tank also cleared its founder, Klaus Schwab, and his wife, Hilde Schwab, of any wrongdoing.

WEF had launched an investigation into Klaus Schwab in April after a whistleblower leveled allegations of misconduct. Schwab resigned from the organization as its chairman before the investigation was announced.

In its announcement on Friday, WEF said it found “no evidence of material wrongdoing” by Schwab. “Minor irregularities, stemming from blurred lines between personal contributions and Forum operations, reflect deep commitment rather than intent of misconduct,” it added, stating that its board had taken steps to address issues identified throughout the investigation.

Schwab founded WEF in 1971. The organization hosts a conference in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, where political leaders, CEOs, celebrities, and top financiers meet every year.

In a joint statement, BlackRock’s Fink and Roche’s Hoffmann said they are optimistic about the organization’s future. “The world is more fragmented and complex than ever, but the need for a platform that brings together business, government, and civil society has never been greater. We believe the Forum can serve as a unique catalyst for cooperation,” the statement read.

WEF trustees include Fink and Hoffmann, apart from IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, and former U.S. Vice President Al-Gore, among others.

