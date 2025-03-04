Black Rifle Coffee Stock Slips After-Market On Q4 Revenue Decline: Retail’s Downbeat

Its Q4 net loss narrowed to $6.7 million from net loss of $14 million in the same period last year.

Black Rifle Coffee Stock Slips After-Market On Q4 Revenue Decline: Retail’s Downbeat
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Shares of Black Rifle Coffee (BRCC) dropped nearly 4.5% in after hours trading on Monday after the company’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of estimates, dampening retail sentiment.

For Q4 its loss per share stood at $0.03, better than a feared loss of $0.05, according to The Fly. Revenue decreased 11.5% to $105.9 million, missing Wall Street estimates of $106.2 million.

Its Q4 net loss narrowed to $6.7 million from net loss of $14 million in the same period last year.

Wholesale revenue decreased 8.6% to $67.2 million, driven by a $12.7 million net reduction in barter transaction revenue offset by continued distribution gains and sales growth in the FDM market, growth in our ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee product, and revenue from initial shipments of Black Rifle Energy, the company said.

BRC sees FY25 revenue between $395 million and $425 million, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.85 million. It expects adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be between $20 million and $30 million.

"Black Rifle made significant progress in strengthening our operations, bolstering our market presence, and improving profitability over the past year," said BRC’s CEO Chris Mondzelewski.

"With expanded coffee distribution, the launch of Black Rifle Energy, and our strategic partnerships with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), we have built a strong foundation for long-term growth. While there is still work to be done in 2025, I am confident in our ability to execute on our strategy and build momentum.”

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a week ago. Message volume climbed to ‘normal’ from ‘low.’

Screenshot 2025-03-04 at 10.36.29 AM.png BRCC sentiment meter and message volume on March 3

One bullish commenter noted the company’s strategy of completely shifting their business focus to wholesale, and going from direct-to-consumer (DTC), and with its new product launch, the company’s Q3 “will be the one to watch.”

Black Rifle Coffee stock is down 18.9% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tesla Remains Morgan Stanley's Top US Auto Pick Despite Stock Slump, But Retail Rejects AI Hype And Musk’s Pitch

Tesla Remains Morgan Stanley's Top US Auto Pick Despite Stock Slump, But Retail Rejects AI Hype And Musk’s Pitch

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

Nifty Sensex slip as Trump tariffs kick in; global markets under pressure AJR

Nifty, Sensex slip as Trump tariffs kick in; global markets under pressure

Recent Stories

HDFC Bank to Oil India: Best stocks for high returns in the market NTI

HDFC Bank to Oil India: 6 Best stocks for high returns in the market

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works snt

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch dmn

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs AJR

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon