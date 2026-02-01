Multiple brokerages, including Barclays and Oppenheimer, slashed their price targets despite a better-than-expected fourth quarter print.

Oppenheimer said BKNG shares are trading at depressed valuations due to concerns about potential AI disruption.

Barclays noted that Booking’s margin expansion was “a touch light.”

Earlier, Booking’s board approved a 25-for-1 stock split, which will take effect on April 2.

Shares of Booking Holdings (BKNG) fell more than 8%, hitting their lowest level since September 2024, after a wave of bearish brokerage calls overshadowed the company’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Booking posted a 16% increase in its fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue to $6.3 billion, above the $6.13 billion Street estimates, according to Fiscal AI data, and projected low-double-digit revenue growth for fiscal 2026. The company also announced reinvestments of around $700 million above its baseline investments in 2026 to advance GenAI capabilities.

Analysts Say AI Disruption Could Weigh On Stock’s Valuation

Cantor Fitzgerald reduced its price target to $4,495 from $5,830 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating. Analyst Deepak Mathivanan noted that while Booking’s underlying fundamentals remain solid, uncertainty around AI developments could weigh on valuation multiples in the near- to medium-term.

Oppenheimer noted the shares are trading at depressed valuations due to concerns about potential AI disruption, which it believes are overstated. While the firm slashed the price target to $6,000 from $6,500, it maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating.

Barclays cut Booking’s price target to $5,500 from $6,250 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating, according to The Fly. However, it still represents a 40% premium over the current price of about $3,954. While the firm described the earnings as “decent,” it noted that Booking’s margin expansion was “a touch light” and the shares may face near-term pressure.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Despite the intraday slide, retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One Stocktwits user sees the dip as a buying opportunity.

Year-to-date, the stock has declined more than 25%.

