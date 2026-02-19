Post-split shares of Booking will be cheaper to buy, and retail traders will eye an entry point once it happens.

The company’s revenue for the fourth quarter rose 16% to $6.3 billion, compared with Wall Street estimates of $6.13 billion.

Booking Holdings stock is eyeing another day in green after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results and kept retail traders hooked with a stock split announcement and touting investments in generative artificial intelligence to drive its next phase of growth.

AI is being leveraged by most tech companies to boost revenue growth, with Booking Holdings noting that it would deploy these capabilities to deliver greater value, personalization, and ease of use for both travelers and partners.

Shares of Booking Holdings were up nearly 1% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, likely marking their second consecutive day in the green if momentum holds during trading hours on Thursday. The stock closed more than 3% higher on Wednesday but has declined by more than 20% so far this year.

Gen AI: The Growth Driver For Booking.com?

CEO Glenn Fogel said that Booking Holdings has been an early adopter of technology and has been deploying AI at scale for more than a decade. “In 2025, we focused on rolling out agentic capabilities across our brands that enhance the full traveler journey, helping customers discover and plan trips through natural language search, make more informed booking decisions with smart filters and summaries, and get better, faster support before and during their trip through interactive AI agents,” Fogel said during a post-earnings call.

The company said it was reinvesting approximately $700 million above its baseline investments in 2026 in areas such as advancing GenAI capabilities, advancing its Connected Trip vision, expanding in Asia and the U.S., and growing its advertising business.

Is BKNG Stock Now More Affordable For Retail?

Booking Holdings said the company’s board approved a 25-for-1 stock split, with the split taking effect on April 2 and the shares beginning to trade on a post-split basis starting April 6.

The stock closed at $4,269.99 on Wednesday, and post-split investors will own 25 shares for each share they hold.

A bullish user on Stocktwits said that they were buying another 10 shares on Thursday and that it was a “great entry point right now.”

BKNG Q4 Earnings In A Nutshell

Booking Holdings revenue for the fourth quarter rose 16% to $6.3 billion, compared with Wall Street estimates of $6.13 billion, according to data from Fiscal AI. The company’s adjusted earnings per share came in at $48.80, topping expectations of $48.67.

The company expects fiscal 2026 revenue to be in the low double digits and adjusted earnings per share to grow in the mid-teens percentage range.

What Is Retail Thinking About BKNG?

Retail sentiment on Booking Holdings jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A Stocktwits user said the stock could reach $5,000.

In the last 24 hours, retail message volumes on the stock jumped 530% on Stocktwits.

Shares of Booking Holdings have declined nearly 15% in the last 12 months.

