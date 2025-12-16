According to Stocktwits poll, most retail traders on the platform expect Bitcoin’s next all-time high in March, though the spread across other time frames was narrow.

Bitcoin remains under pressure, trading near $86,000, while retail sentiment has slipped further into bearish territory.

Traders cite recession risks, fading momentum, and macro uncertainty as reasons for caution.

Analysts remain split on whether Bitcoin’s traditional cycle still applies.

Uncertainty over Bitcoin’s (BTC) next all-time high is growing among retail traders during a volatile stretch for crypto markets, a Stocktwits poll indicated on Monday.

While most retail traders on the platform expect Bitcoin’s next all-time high in March, the spread across other timeframes was narrow. The poll showed 33% of retail traders targeting March, while 28% see a potential peak as soon as December and 27% expect it closer to June.

Results of Stocktwits poll asking traders when Bitcoin is likely to hit its next record high on December 16 as of 1:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits



Bitcoin’s price traded just over $86,000 on Monday night, down over 4% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the coin dropped to ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, as chatter remained at ‘low’ levels. Currently, Bitcoin’s price is more than 30% below its record high of over $126,000, seen in October earlier this year.

What Are Retail Traders Saying About Bitcoin?

One user on Stocktwits said that Bitcoin is likely to “implode” as the market heads into the next recession.

Another user commented that Bitcoin’s next record high is not likely to happen anytime next year, but in 2028 instead.

The community correctly predicted last month that Bitcoin would close under the $100,000 market on December 1. The cryptocurrency has been unable to reclaim that level so far this month.

Results of Stocktwits poll asking traders if Bitcoin is likely to cross $100,000 on December 1. | Source: Stocktwits

Market observers remain divided on what comes next. Some analysts argue that a new Bitcoin bear market is underway. Veteran trader Peter Brandt has said Bitcoin could fall toward $25,000 based on historical drawdowns. Others, including Arthur Hayes, Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) chairman Tom Lee, and ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood, argue that Bitcoin’s traditional four-year cycle has broken down, potentially altering past price patterns.

Traders are currently waiting for the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) expected rate hike on Friday. A Nikkei report on Sunday said Japan’s central bank is poised to raise rates for the first time in 11 months, potentially pushing borrowing costs to levels not seen in three decades. On X, several analysts warned that a BOJ rate hike could reignite volatility in crypto markets, pointing to past episodes in which Bitcoin suffered sell-offs of roughly 27% to 30% following similar policy shifts.

