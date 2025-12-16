ARK made its first straight Bitcoin purchase in March 2025, buying 997 BTC.

ARK bought CRCL, CRWV, COIN, and BMNR on Monday, despite pressure on some holdings.

ARK's Circle and Coinbase stakes currently show unrealized losses of $169.5 million on CRCL and nearly $208 million on COIN, based on Monday’s closing price.

The purchases align with ARK's long-standing crypto strategy, which started with early Bitcoin exposure in 2015.

Cathie Wood–led ARK Investment Management reportedly made several purchases of crypto-linked equities on Monday, even as the firm’s existing holdings in Circle Internet Group (CRCL) and Coinbase Global (COIN) remain at sizable unrealized losses.​

According to TheFly, the company bought over 143,600 shares of stablecoin giant Circle Internet Group, 137,000 shares of CoreWeave (CRWV), 64,900 shares of Coinbase Global, and 550,000 shares of Bitmine Immersion (BMNR).

ARK’s CRCL and COIN Holdings Show Mounting Paper Losses

Circle's stock price closed at $75.46 on Monday. With ARK Invest's position worth about $224 million, the firm currently sits on an unrealized loss of almost $169.5 million. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRCL remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, with ‘extremely low’ levels of chatter.

At Coinbase’s stock price of $250.42, ARK Invest’s roughly 2.4 million shares would be worth about $600 million, implying a mark-to-market decline of roughly $208 million from the value reported in its most recent 13F filing.​ The retail sentiment around CRCL dropped from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past day, but chatter remained at ‘low’ levels.

ARK’s Crypto Strategy

Cathie Wood first entered the crypto space in 2015, becoming one of the earliest U.S. fund managers to invest in Bitcoin (BTC), even when Bitcoin ETFs did not exist. In March 2025, ARK bought 997 BTC, marking the first time the company officially acknowledged a direct Bitcoin purchase at a known value.

ARK Invest has been involved in crypto-linked stocks for a long time. The first significant transaction dates back to 2021, when Cathie Wood's funds bought over 749,000 shares of Coinbase Global around the time the firm went public, as per Bloomberg. The purchase was one of ARK's first major public investments in a publicly traded firm closely tied to the crypto industry.​

Since then, ARK has continued to add crypto-related stocks to its actively managed ETFs. The company has since broadened that exposure to include more than just exchanges. According to Investor’s Business Daily, ARK disclosed a substantial initial purchase of Circle Internet Group shares in June 2025, buying over $373 million worth of Circle shares, and further expressed interest in buying $150 million of CRCL.



