Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies edged lower on Tuesday, despite the U.S. Senate voting to pass a bill to end the six-week federal government shutdown.

The apex cryptocurrency declined nearly 1% to $105,234.38 at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap data, while Ethereum fell 1.3% to $3,561.01 and BNB was down 2.5% to $984.54. Among other tokens, Solana slipped 1.3%, and Dogecoin fell 1.6%.

Equities, Gold Advance As Shutdown Nears End

Global equities edged higher on Tuesday as the U.S. Senate passed a bill to end the longest shutdown in the history of the country after a handful of Democrats broke party lines to support a package that would fund multiple agencies and programs for the full fiscal year and all others until Jan. 30, 2026.

In exchange, Democrats got the Republicans' commitment to rehire the fired federal workers during the government shutdown, as well as a pledge of a Senate floor vote in December on legislation to extend expiring Obamacare tax credits. The Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, has said that he intends to pass the bill as soon as Wednesday.

Alongside equities, even gold prices gained as traders anticipated the release of long-delayed employment data, which could cement another rate cut in the Federal Reserve’s next policymaker meeting. Investor Ted Pillows noted on Monday that Bitcoin has been following a pattern: it rises on the first day of the week, then dips again on Tuesday.

What Are Stocktwits Users Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Bitcoin was in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

BTC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:32 a.m. ET on Nov. 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

“The failed attempt by the bears to hold Bitcoin under 100k has swung the pendulum back in Bulls territory. $140K-$160K now in play for year-end,” one user wrote.

While another user projected the apex cryptocurrency could fall below $105,000.

XRP Bucks The Trend

While most other altcoins slipped, XRP moved higher as investors anticipated the launch of a host of XRP ETFs. According to a CoinDesk report, Canary Capital, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, and 21Shares all filed amended S-1 registration statements for spot XRP ETF listings, introducing standardized listing language designed to streamline SEC review under existing 8(a) procedures.

According to the report, the five-spot XRP ETFs have been listed with DTCC ahead of their likely U.S. debut later this month.

