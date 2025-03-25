Bitcoin ETFs Lead Crypto Funds Recovery To Break 5-Week Downtrend, But Ethereum Outflows Persist

Read Full Article

Crypto-related exchange-traded products (ETPs) snapped a five-week outflow streak, recording $644 million in weekly inflows, according to CoinShares’ latest report.

On Monday, the cryptocurrency market recovered marginally, hovering just below a $3 trillion market cap after rising 1.4% during U.S. trading hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) led last week’s ETP rebound, attracting $724 million in inflows after investors had pulled $5.4 billion from the asset over the previous five weeks.

The report noted that every trading session last week saw positive flows, breaking a 17-day streak of outflows and signaling a shift in sentiment toward cryptocurrencies.

Most of the inflows came from U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs, with BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) bringing in $464 million. Fidelity’s FBTC followed with $136 million, while ARK 21Shares secured $75 million.

Bitcoin rose more than 3% during U.S. trading hours on Monday, crossing $88,000 after reports suggesting President Donald Trump’s forthcoming tariff announcement would be narrower in scope than initially expected.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory a day ago.

One user pointed to BlackRock embracing Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, highlighting that Bitcoin is not just an asset but a way to counteract perceived flaws in the financial system.

However, not everyone was as optimistic. Another user sounded skeptical amid the ongoing fear of Trump’s tariffs.

Beyond Bitcoin, XRP (XRP) led altcoin inflows with $6.7 million.

The token benefited from renewed optimism following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision to drop its long-standing lawsuit against Ripple Labs.

Despite the waning interest in meme coin activity on the network, Solana nearly matched XRP’s inflows with $6.4 million.

Meanwhile, Polygon and Chainlink also recorded gains, though more modest, at $400,000 million and $200,000, respectively.

Ethereum (ETH) was the outlier, posting the heaviest outflows of the week at $86 million.

This comes as Ethereum’s transaction burn mechanism hit a record low, with just 50 ETH removed from circulation on Sunday.

Adding to Ethereum’s challenges, Standard Chartered slashed its 2025 price target for the asset from $10,000 to $4,000 last week, citing the growing influence of Layer-2 solutions that could reduce demand for ETH on the main network.

