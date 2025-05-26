At least 11 people were injured and hospitalised after a mass shooting incident was reported at the beach town of Little River, South Carolina on Sunday night.

At least 11 people were injured and hospitalised after a mass shooting incident was reported at the beach town of Little River, South Carolina on Sunday night, according to local authorities.

The incident unfolded around 9.30 pm, Horry County Police said in a statement posted on social media. Police did not immediately disclose the conditions of the injured or the nature of their wounds.

The shooting happened on a mostly residential street with a few boating businesses near the Intracoastal Waterway.

Video from the scene showed dozens of police cars and ambulances rushing in and out of the area.

The exact motive behind the shooting remain unclear. Meanwhile, officials confirmed that multiple victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.