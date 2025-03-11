BioNTech's 2025 Revenue View, Vaccine Policy Uncertainty Prompt Price-Target Cut: Retail Stays Cautiously Optimistic

For the current year, BioNTech projected revenue of 1.7 billion euros to 2.2 billion euros, below the market consensus of 2.54 billion euros and a fall from last year's 2.75 billion euros.

BioNTech's 2025 Revenue View, Vaccine Policy Uncertainty Prompt Price-Target Cut: Retail Stays Cautiously Optimistic
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 11, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

U.S.-listed shares of BioNTech SE ended Monday nearly 3.2% lower, weighed down by a weak full-year revenue projection even as the German drugmaker posted a quarterly earnings beat. Retail traders, however, did not appear too shaken.

Fourth-quarter revenue fell to 1.19 billion euros ($1.29 billion) from 1.48 billion euros a year earlier — as demand for COVID-19 vaccines shrank — but was better than Wall Street's estimate of 1.09 billion euros. 

Likewise, Q4 earnings per share (EPS) fell to 1.08 euros from 1.88 euros a year earlier but easily topped a consensus estimate of 0.41 euros. 

The company said clinical studies for late-stage oncology candidates raised research and development (R&D) expenses by nearly 6%.

For the current year, BioNTech projected revenue of 1.7 billion euros to 2.2 billion euros, below the market consensus of 2.54 billion euros and a fall from last year's 2.75 billion euros. The bulk of the sales are expected to come in the final quarter of 2025.

The outlook factors in stable vaccination trends, Pfizer-related inventory write-downs, revenue from Germany's pandemic preparedness deal, and BioNTech's service businesses.

The company anticipates full-year R&D costs rising to 2.6 billion euros to 2.8 billion euros from 2.25 billion euros in 2024, primarily due to late-stage development and commercial readiness in oncology.

Following the results, BofA Securities lowered its price target on BioNTech to $143 from $147 but kept a 'Buy' rating on the shares, noting that 2024 COVID-19 revenue was higher than consensus estimates.

However, the research firm flagged potential vaccination policy risks in the U.S. and other regions, saying it would monitor trends in 2025 while remaining optimistic about BioNTech's oncology pipeline, which includes over 20 late-stage trials. Multiple data readouts are expected this year and next.

On Stocktwits, sentiment for BioNTech ended on a 'bullish' note on Monday amid a 600% spike in message volume, with shares climbing after the closing bell.

BNTX sentiment and message volume as of March 10.png BNTX sentiment and message volume as of March 10 | source: Stocktwits

Amid some cautiousness over BioNTech's cash burn, optimistic watchers pinned hopes on the company's oncology pipeline and relatively cheap valuation. 

BioNTech trades at a forward enterprise value-to-sales ratio multiple of 2.5, compared to Pfizer's 3.1 and Eli Lilly & Co's 13.1.

Shares are down over 8% this year but have gained 15.6% in the past 12 months.

BioNTech stock trades 38% below the average price target of $145.54 set by 21 Wall Street analysts. Of these, 12 rate it a 'Buy,' five a 'Strong Buy,' and four a 'Hold,' according to Koyfin data.

(1 euro=$1.08)

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ASML’s China Push Excites Retail Traders Even As US Sanctions Fears Weigh On Stock

ASML’s China Push Excites Retail Traders Even As US Sanctions Fears Weigh On Stock

Airbnb Scores A 'Buy' Rating From Jefferies On Bookings Growth Potential, But Retail's Holding Back For Now

Airbnb Scores A 'Buy' Rating From Jefferies On Bookings Growth Potential, But Retail's Holding Back For Now

Sunnova Energy Stock Gains As CEO William Berger Resigns Days After Going-Concern Warning: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Sunnova Energy Stock Gains As CEO William Berger Resigns Days After Going-Concern Warning: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

VIX Spikes 18% As S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit 6-Month Lows On Recession Fears: Retail’s Not Fully Convinced Of Bear Market Onslaught

VIX Spikes 18% As S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit 6-Month Lows On Recession Fears: Retail’s Not Fully Convinced Of Bear Market Onslaught

Top Mutual Funds to Invest Before Holi for High Returns in 3 Years

These 5 Mutual Funds Could Be Return Masters! Invest This Holi!

Recent Stories

Intersteller Re-Release: Christopher Nolan's movie back on popular demand in India; Check dates HERE ATG

Intersteller Re-Release: Christopher Nolan's movie back on popular demand in India; Check dates HERE

Elegant Digital Print Salwar Suits for Ramadan 2025 iwh

Elevate Style: 8 Digital Print Suits for Ramadan Celebration

Measles Outbreak in US Symptoms Prevention and Treatment Guide iwh

Measles Outbreak: Symptoms Spreading Rapidly in the United States

8th Pay Commission: Experts explain salary calculation amid major announcement AJR

8th Pay Commission: Experts explain salary calculation amid major announcement

Affordable Bandhani Dress Designs for Women Under Rs 500 iwh

Modern Ethnic Looks for Summer: Bandhej Dresses Under Rs 500

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon