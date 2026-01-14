Binance founder CZ predicts Bitcoin will eventually hit $200,000, citing friendlier policy and Wall Street integration.

Binance co-founder CZ said Bitcoin will reach $200,000, given enough time.

Zhao said the growing institutional adoption could weaken Bitcoin’s four-year cycle.

While Fundtrat’s Tom Lee maintained a $200,000 target for Bitcoin, veteran trader has pushed back on it.

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao reportedly said during a voice ask me anything (AMA )on Binance Square on Wednesday that it’s only a matter of time until Bitcoin reaches $200k.

Zhao’s comments aligned with the long-standing bullish forecasts from Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, who argued that Bitcoin could climb towards $200,000 as institutional adoption deepens across the US.

Zhao said that the crypto policies have become more favourable since President Trump’s re-election, reducing regulatory pressure on the crypto industry. He also said that gains in US equities have boosted broader market confidence, which has historically supported Bitcoin.

These changes could weaken Bitcoin’s traditional four-year halving cycle, according to Zhao. He said deeper integration with Wall Street and macro markets may cause Bitcoin to trade less like a cyclical retail asset and more like a global risk asset.

Previously, many analysts, like Willy Woo and QuintenFrancois, pointed out that Bitcoin’s four-year cycle is dead. Generally, a bull market follows a Bitcoin halving. However, now analysts have urged investors to “ignore the four-year cycle”.

Tom Lee’s $200k Call

Tom Lee first outlined his $200,000 Bitcoin target in an interview with CNBC in October 2025. Back then, Bitcoin was trading at $111,000. According to Lee, Bitcoin could easily reach that level, considering the Federal Reserve rate cuts and improving liquidity conditions.

Bitcoin was trading at $94,966, up by 3.2% in 24 hours. Bitcoin remained mostly volatile through 2025, as ETF flows alternated with periods of lows despite rising institutional adoption.

On the contrary, veteran trader Peter Brandt publicly questioned Lee’s prediction, saying he has “no faith in any given trade or opinion,” and warning against conviction-driven price targets.



