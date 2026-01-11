Binance Chain shows support for meme tokens through strategic purchases.

BNB Chain executives urged playful, community-driven meme participation and said they are not involved in issuing or selling tokens.

On-chain data showed the BNB Chain Foundation bought four Chinese-language meme tokens for 200,000 USDT over two days.

BNB Chain said the Foundation will continue asset purchases under its $100 million incentive program.

BNB executives encouraged community members to engage with meme culture on Saturday.

Nina Rong, BNB’s Executive Director of Growth, said on X that meme culture and participation on the network should remain community-driven and entertainment-focused. She further said that she “did not participate in the issuance or sale of any tokens,” stressing that her role focused on community interaction, rather than running meme projects.

Binance executive says that meme culture on the network should remain community-driven. | Source: @nina_rong/x

The comments come as the blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain reported on-chain data on X about BNB Chain Foundation’s recent purchase of meme tokens using 200,000 USDT. According to the post, the BNB Chain Foundation, the non–profit organisation behind BNB Chain, purchased BinanceLife, Hakimi, I'm Coming, and Laozi within two days. Approximately 50,000 USDT was allocated for each of the four projects. The transactions were linked with a wallet associated with the BNB Chain Foundation, with the token balances visible on DeBank.

In an X post, BNB Chain said that they will “continue to make more asset purchases,” as a part of their $100 million incentive program. However, BNB Chain has not specified which assets may be acquired next.

Meme projects or memecoins are crypto tokens built around internet jokes or cultural references. Communities turn these cultural moments into tradable tokens, blending online humour with speculative trading. Some examples include Dogecoin and PEPE. Binance has integrated memecoin access through the BNB chain support and its Web3 wallet.

BNB Outpaces US Stocks

Binance founder CZ retweeted a post on the X platform, stating that in 2025, holding an average price of 1 BNB will bring $71.5 in 2025, with the dividend rate at around 10%, & It is still crypto's most powerful "golden shovel". BNB's dividend yield exceeds that of U.S. stocks, and it's the only asset out of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Solana (SOL) in 2025 that rose in price.

Binance Coin (BNB) was trading at $913.64, a 1.3% gain in 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Binance Coin changed from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ territory, as chatter remained ‘normal’ over the past day.

