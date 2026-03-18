Altman’s analysis indicates that market participants are placing too much emphasis on brief forecasts about the Iran conflict’s duration.

Roger Altman, founder and senior chairman of Evercore, said on Wednesday that financial markets are navigating a period of uncertainty as strong domestic economic conditions clash with rising geopolitical tensions.

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Speaking to CNBC, Altman outlined how the opposing forces are shaping investor sentiment and market performance. His latest assessment suggests investors are relying too heavily on short-term assumptions about the Iran conflict, even as conditions on the ground point to a more extended disruption.

“Most macro forecasters have built in about a 30-day conflict in terms of duration assumption and therefore haven’t adjusted their forecast, which is one of the reasons why equities aren’t all that weak.” -Roger Altman, Founder and Senior Chairman of Evercore

Altman spoke about the conflict in the Middle East as the U.S. attack on Iran has entered its third week without any resolution.

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