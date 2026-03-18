Artelo Biosciences secured a fully-funded study to evaluate the effects of its peripherally selective synthetic cannabinoid, ART27.13, in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) on Wednesday announced that it has secured a fully funded glaucoma study following an agreement with Glaucoma UK and the HSC R&D Division.

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The study will evaluate the effects of Artelo’s peripherally selective synthetic cannabinoid, ART27.13, in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Artelo Biosciences shares were up more than 40% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory with message volumes at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

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