The retailer is testing new fulfillment models in several cities to cut shipping costs, speed up orders and ease pressure on its busiest stores.

Target is reportedly testing overnight and next-day fulfillment options in multiple U.S. cities as the retailer seeks to cut shipping costs, speed deliveries and ease store crowding after years of lagging sales.

The company has ended ship-to-home order fulfillment from some of its busiest stores in Chicago, launched a new overnight-delivery center in Cleveland and is experimenting with gig workers on some packages in San Diego and elsewhere, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Gretchen McCarthy, the company’s chief supply chain and logistics officer, said it aims to offer multiple ways to receive orders, including curbside pickup and next-day brown-box delivery, according to the report.

