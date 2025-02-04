BellRing Brands Stock Up On Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail's Extremely Bullish

Shares of nutrition products company, BellRing Brands Inc., were up 2.89% in after-hours trading on Monday following the company’s better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, with retail sentiment staying strong.

BellRing posted $0.58 in earnings per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $0.48. Its revenue stood at $532.9 million, beating estimates of $524.74 million. Its net sales increased by 23.8% compared to the prior year period, driven by a 20.8% increase in volume and a 3% increase in price/mix.

For fiscal year 2025, BellRing raised its guidance range for net sales to $2.26 - $2.34 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) to range between $470-$500 million, translating into net sales and adjusted EBITDA growth of 13%-17% and 7%-14%, respectively, over the fiscal year 2024.

BellRing expects fiscal year 2025 capital expenditures of about $7 million.

Sentiment on Stocktwits has been ‘extremely bullish’ compared to a week ago. Message volumes climbed to the ‘extremely high’ category.

“We are pleased with our first quarter performance. Premier Protein consumption accelerated, lifted by distribution gains, strong velocities and incremental promotional activity. The brand achieved new all-time highs for household penetration and total distribution points,” Darcy H. Davenport, president and CEO of BellRing said.

“We saw strong margins aided by the timing of marketing spend and non-recurring cost favorability. Our momentum remains high, with the convenient nutrition category continuing to drive robust growth. Our strong start to 2025 gives us greater confidence in the full year and drove our decision to raise our outlook.”

During the first quarter, BellRing also repurchased 0.1 million shares for $11 million at an average price of $77.12 per share. As of January 31, 2025, BellRing had $124.1 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

BellRing’s brands include Premier Protein, a ready-to-drink protein and convenient nutrition brand, and Dymatize, which is a hydrolyzed protein powder supplement.

