The analyst recommends short positions as both stocks fall below crucial trend supports.

Bearish momentum is building in Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) as the stocks breach key technical levels.

SEBI-registered analyst Kush Ghodasara noted that momentum indicators are also weak, and he recommends a sell strategy on both stocks.

Let’s take a look at his recommendations:

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

M&M has been moving within the upside-trending channel, but now it appears to be resisting at the midway point at ₹3,110. Additionally, momentum indicators are turning south while price breached Tuesday’s low after opening at a high price on Wednesday. Hence, Ghodasara sees strengthening bearish momentum in M&M.

He advised selling at the current market price and a target price of ₹3,065, ₹3,023, with a stop loss of ₹3,145.

M&M shares have gained 6% year-to-date (YTD).

Interglobe Aviation (Indigo)

Indigo stock had been on a rising trend, but now it seems to have a confirmed downward trend in a channel. Ghodasara noted that a crucial support level of ₹5,907 has been breached, and momentum indicators have turned weak, signaling slowing momentum.

He advised selling at the current market price with a target price of ₹5,746 and ₹5,621, and a stop-loss of ₹5,907.

Indigo shares have gained 27% YTD.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<