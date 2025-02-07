Beacon Roofing Stock In Focus After Analyst Downgrade Following Rejection Of QXO Buyout Offer: Retail’s Divided

Stifel downgraded Beacon to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ with a price target of $122.55, down from $131

Beacon Roofing Stock In Focus After Analyst Downgrade Following Rejection Of QXO Buyout Offer: Retail’s Divided
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply ($BECN) rose about 1.29% on Friday even as the company received a downgrade from analyst firm Stifel, following another rejection of a $11 billion buyout offer from technology solutions company QXO Inc., but retail sentiment remained neutral.

Stifel downgraded Beacon to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ with a price target of $122.55, down from $131 after its board yet again rejected the $124.25 per share tender offer, Fly.com reported.

According to the  analyst firm, its scenario analysis favors QXO successfully acquiring Beacon at $124.25 per share, and even though the rejection was anticipated, any upside of a strategic acquirer has become "significantly less likely," added the report.  Additionally, the lack of a formal process against QXO's offer "significantly reduces" the chances of a takeover.

Beacon on Thursday said that QXO has failed to improve its first and only proposal “which the board determined significantly undervalues the company and our prospects for growth and value creation.”

Responding to the rejection, QXO urged the company to let shareholders decide, "Beacon's filing shows no indication of an actionable third-party alternative. We have made a very compelling offer, and Beacon should let its shareholders decide what is in their best interest."

QXO is owned by billionaire Brad Jacobs who has invested previously in logistics companies. QXO had secured committed financing for the deal, QXO has stated previously.

Beacon previously rejected the $11 billion takeover bid from QXO Inc. after which the latter was seeking to take the offer to Beacon shareholders.

Sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘neutral’ while message volumes stayed in the ‘low’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-02-07 at 1.12.02 PM.png BECN sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 6


Beacon distributes specialty building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. It operates over 580 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and seven provinces in Canada.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Dives After Q3 Sales Miss: Retail Sees Opportunity To ‘Buy the Dip’

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Dives After Q3 Sales Miss: Retail Sees Opportunity To ‘Buy the Dip’

Alphabet’s Post-Earnings Dip Buying Opportunity? Nearly 70% Of Stocktwits Users Think So - ‘Stock You Own, But Don’t Trade’

Alphabet’s Post-Earnings Dip Buying Opportunity? Nearly 70% Of Stocktwits Users Think So - ‘Stock You Own, But Don’t Trade’

Qualys Q4 Beats Estimates But Guidance Disappoints: Retail Sentiment Nosedives As Stock Plunges

Qualys Q4 Beats Estimates But Guidance Disappoints: Retail Sentiment Nosedives As Stock Plunges

Fortinet Stock Hits Record Highs After Cybersecurity Provider’s Q4 Results, Outlook Top Estimates: Retail Positions For Sustained Upside

Fortinet Stock Hits Record Highs After Cybersecurity Provider’s Q4 Results, Outlook Top Estimates: Retail Positions For Sustained Upside

Pinterest Stock Jumps To Nearly 7-Month High On Q4 Revenue Beat, Positive Outlook: Retail Firmly On Bullish Bandwagon

Pinterest Stock Jumps To Nearly 7-Month High On Q4 Revenue Beat, Positive Outlook: Retail Firmly On Bullish Bandwagon

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekha inspired saree looks ATG

(PHOTOS) Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekha inspired saree looks

Valentine's Day 2025: iPhone 16 Pro to OnePlus 13; top 5 tech gifts for your loved ones gcw

Valentine's Day 2025: iPhone 16 Pro to OnePlus 13; top 5 tech gifts for your loved ones

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Dives After Q3 Sales Miss: Retail Sees Opportunity To ‘Buy the Dip’

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Dives After Q3 Sales Miss: Retail Sees Opportunity To ‘Buy the Dip’

THIS is the highest paid villain starring opposite Mahesh Babu; Check ATG

THIS is the highest paid villain starring opposite Mahesh Babu; Check

Dubai records 3. point 1 percent GDP growth in first nine months of 2024, reaches Dh339 billion anr

Dubai records 3.1 per cent GDP growth in first nine months of 2024, reaches Dh339 billion

Recent Videos

Gautam Adani’s Son JEET ADANI Set to Marry Diva Shah in a Traditional Ceremony

Gautam Adani’s Son JEET ADANI Set to Marry Diva Shah in a Traditional Ceremony

Video Icon
BJP Tried to Buy AAP Candidates for Rs 15 Crore Each: Sanjay Singh

BJP Tried to Buy AAP Candidates for Rs 15 Crore Each: Sanjay Singh

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | What is MUDA Scam? HC Dismisses Plea Seeking CBI probe against Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Pulse | What is MUDA Scam? HC Dismisses Plea Seeking CBI probe against Siddaramaiah

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh Fire AGAIN! Harihara Nand Tent Engulfed, Fire Tenders on Spot

Maha Kumbh Fire AGAIN! Harihara Nand Tent Engulfed, Fire Tenders on Spot

Video Icon
Woods Appear 'Perfect' After Snowfall in Southern Oregon

Woods Appear 'Perfect' After Snowfall in Southern Oregon

Video Icon