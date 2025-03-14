Snap’s Latest AI Video Lenses Leave Stocktwits Users Mixed About Company’s AI Strategy, But Beaten-Down Stock Triggers Bullish Retail Reaction

Snap said the lenses will be powered by its generative AI video model built in-house.

Snap’s Latest AI Video Lenses Leave Stocktwits Users Mixed About Company’s AI Strategy, But Beaten-Down Stock Triggers Bullish Retail Reaction
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Snap, Inc. (SNAP) stock showed a muted reaction to the company’s announcement regarding a new advanced artificial intelligence (AI) video “Lenses” exclusively for its Snapchat Platinum premium subscription tier.

Following the announcement, the stock ended Wednesday’s session up merely 0.3%. It came under further selling on Thursday amid the broader market slump triggered by macro and geopolitical uncertainty.

The Santa Monica, California-based social media and camera company said the lenses will be powered by its generative AI video model built in-house.

The company said, “We have a long history of being first movers to bring advanced AR, ML and AI tools directly to our community, and we’re excited to see what Snapchatters create.”

To start with, there will be three Lenses, with more to be added every week.

An ongoing Stocktwits poll showed that platform users were divided on the potential benefits of the new tool. While 44% of the respondents said they believed in Snap’s AI strategy, a sizable 38% were pessimistic about it.

The remaining 18% said they weren’t sure.

snap-stpoll.png

A user who responded to the poll dismissed AI and the other new-age technologies as “buzz words.”

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Snap stock rose to ‘bullish’ (68/100) from the ‘neutral' mood seen a day ago. The message volume spiked to ‘high’ levels.

snap-sentiment.png SNAP sentiment and message volume March 14, as of 12:44 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

As the stock closed Friday’s session at the lowest since Dec. 2022, a bullish user suggested the stock could have bottomed.

Another user said they have doubled their Snap exposure on expectations the stock would go explosive.

Snap stock is down about 22% year-to-date after declining by a steeper 36% in 2024. It has traded in a 52-week range of $8.29 and $17.33.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Semtech Stock Surges Aftermarket As Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates: Retail Sentiment Improves

Semtech Stock Surges Aftermarket As Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates: Retail Sentiment Improves

Retail Turns Bullish On Palantir Stock After Alex Karp-Led Company Announces 6 New 'Warp Speed' Customers At AIPCon

Retail Turns Bullish On Palantir Stock After Alex Karp-Led Company Announces 6 New 'Warp Speed' Customers At AIPCon

Super Micro Among Best-Performing S&P 500 Stocks This Year Despite Market Mayhem: Retail Mood Stays Dim

Super Micro Among Best-Performing S&P 500 Stocks This Year Despite Market Mayhem: Retail Mood Stays Dim

AvidXchange Reportedly Weighing A Possible Sale After Takeover Interest, Retail Chatter Spikes

AvidXchange Reportedly Weighing A Possible Sale After Takeover Interest, Retail Chatter Spikes

FreightCar Stock Gets Retail Buzzing On Q4 Earnings Beat

FreightCar Stock Gets Retail Buzzing On Q4 Earnings Beat

Recent Stories

"Don't remove my body": Award-winning Maharashtra farmer kills self over govt neglect to irrigation issues dmn

"Don't remove my body": Award-winning Maharashtra farmer kills self over govt neglect to irrigation issues

bihar mithilanchal chandrakala sweet recipe for holi celebration SRI

Make Bihar's Chandrakala Sweet for Holi 2025

TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row vkp

TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row

American Airlines flight catches fire in Denver, 12 injured in chaotic evacuation; WATCH viral videos snt

American Airlines flight catches fire in Denver, 12 injured in chaotic evacuation; WATCH viral videos

The Diplomat star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO) RBA

'The Diplomat' star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO)

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Video Icon
BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon