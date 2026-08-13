In an interview with CNBC, Nick Amicucci of Evercore ISI said that as speed to power becomes a vital factor amid the AI boom, Bloom Energy is a beneficiary in that scenario.

Amicucci said Bloom’s technology is particularly attractive for supporting growing demand from inference, reasoning and agentic AI workloads.

The analyst also added that Bloom’s technology does not produce noise pollution, and has a limited air permit needs and an emissions profile compared to some of the other kinds of comparable technologies in the market.

Meanwhile, Tom Blackwell, Chief Communications Officer (CCO) at Nebius, said in the company’s second quarter earnings call that a switch to Bloom significantly enhanced its planned 300ME AI data center in Vineland, New Jersey.

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) surged more than 12% on Wednesday at close and continued to climb nearly 1.5% higher overnight after a strong endorsement from AI cloud provider Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS).

Meanwhile, Nick Amicucci, Evercore ISI head of power, utilities and clean energy equity research, also heaped praise on Bloom.

In an interview with CNBC, Amicucci said that as speed to power becomes a vital factor amid the AI boom, the San Jose, California-based company is a beneficiary in that scenario, calling it the “cherry on top of the icing on top of the cake for Bloom Energy.”

What Does Evercore See In Bloom Energy?

“You need (power) generation, and you need it yesterday,” Amicucci said. “But when we think of the incremental leg of demand – why are we building all of these large gigascale data centers? It's to support inference and reasoning and agentic. And when you think about that leg of demand, that’s where Bloom becomes really attractive to us,” he added.

Amicucci said that Bloom’s energy technologies do not produce noise pollution, and have a limited air permit need and emissions profile compared to some of the other kinds of comparable technologies in the market.

Evercore ISI has a price target of $350 on BE stock, which implies an upside of more than 47% from its last close.

What Did Nebius Say About BE?

Meanwhile, Tom Blackwell, Chief Communications Officer (CCO) at Nebius, said in the company’s second quarter (Q2) earnings call that a switch to Bloom contributed significantly to the enhancement of its planned 300-megawatt AI data center in Vineland, New Jersey.

“I say generally that the switch to Bloom we think significantly enhances the project, including from a community perspective,” he said, adding that Bloom fuel cells deployment should be fast.

The COO also added that switching to Bloom has overall been “a variable and a good pivot for the project.”

Nebius’ 300-MW Vineland AI data center has faced permitting, zoning and community opposition, particularly over its earlier plan to use on-site gas generation amid concerns about emissions and other environmental impacts.

The company has since switched to Bloom Energy’s fuel-cell technology. Nebius is seeking final approval for an amended site plan reflecting the change.

BE Stock: What’s Retail Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BE stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing amid ‘low’ message volumes.

One user said, “$BE BW good entry point.”

Another user said, “$BE i still think data centers was just the proof case. Huge TAM already, but there's something bigger awaiting it outside of AI.”

BE stock is up more than 140% in 2026.

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