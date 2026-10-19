The partnership combines Palantir’s accredited infrastructure with Knox’s process for accelerating federal cloud authorization.

The companies will focus on customers operating in FedRAMP and IL5 environments, which have stringent requirements for government and defense workloads.

Palantir said the partnership is intended to help commercial software providers deploy mission-critical applications in government environments more quickly.

Knox said it serves more than 100 software applications across federal environments and can secure FedRAMP authorization in 90 days or less.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) shares gained in midday trade on Monday after the company announced it had partnered with Knox Systems to help commercial software companies deploy applications in secure U.S. government and defense environments.

The company said that it would combine Palantir’s accredited infrastructure with Knox’s accelerated path to federal cloud authorization.

PLTR stock rose over 5.5% in midday trade but still traded under the $200 psychological mark. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Palantir continued to trend in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by ‘normal’ levels of chatter.

The announcement did not disclose financial terms or the expected revenue contribution from the partnership. It also did not specify how many additional software providers are expected to use the combined offering.

Palantir Seeks To Broaden Government Software Access

The companies said the partnership brings together Palantir’s experience helping software providers deploy on its accredited infrastructure and Knox’s process for accelerating federal cloud authorization. Their stated goal is to give commercial software developers a more direct route into government markets.

Palantir added the partnership will focus on customers operating in Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and Impact Level 5 (IL5) environments, which support government and defense workloads with stringent security requirements.

Meanwhile, Knox said it serves more than 100 AI and enterprise software applications across federal environments. The firm added it can secure FedRAMP authorization in 90 days or less, potentially shortening a key step for commercial software providers seeking government customers.

Partnership Targets Faster Deployment Of Mission-Critical Software

“The mission can't wait for technology to catch up,” said Kevin Kawasaki, Palantir’s global head of business development, adding that the company wants to get mission-critical software into the hands of government and defense users quickly and securely.

The deal expands Palantir’s role in helping commercial technology companies bring products into regulated government environments, while addressing the authorization and security requirements that can slow adoption.

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