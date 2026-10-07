NRG declared a quarterly dividend of $0.475 per share, payable November 16 to shareholders of record as of November 2, 2026.

According to the Fly, Jefferies cut its price target to $131 from $160, saying NRG shares have returned to levels seen before the LS Power acquisition and the AI-driven power demand.

Seaport Research lowered its price target to $160 from $190 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

According to Koyfin data, 14 of the 17 analysts covering NRG rate the stock ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) shares drew investor attention on Monday after Jefferies and Seaport Research lowered their price targets on the stock while maintaining ‘Buy’ ratings.

According to The Fly, Jefferies cut its price target to $131 from $160. The firm noted that the shares are back to levels seen before the LS Power acquisition and AI-driven power demand. The firm said this creates a “favorable long-term risk/reward skew higher.”

Jefferies continues to expect data-center deals, with the first framework converted by year-end 2026 and the next by mid-2027, according to The Fly.

Separately, Seaport Research lowered its price target on NRG to $160 from $190 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, according to The Fly.

NRG shares traded 4.3% lower at the time of writing on Monday.

According to Koyfin data, 14 of the 17 analysts covering NRG rate the stock ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’.

NRG’s Data-Center Power Strategy

NRG is pursuing a proposed 1.2-gigawatt natural gas generation project in Texas to support data-center development.

On September 8, the company said the project had been conditionally included as a Studied Load in ERCOT’s Batch Zero process for evaluating large electricity loads. The project will now move through ERCOT’s remaining study, verification and interconnection steps, NRG said.

The project comes after NRG completed its acquisition of 18 natural gas-fired generation facilities totaling approximately 13 GW of capacity, along with CPower’s commercial and industrial virtual power plant platform, from LS Power on January 30. NRG said the acquisition doubled its generation fleet.

NRG Announces Quarterly Dividend

Separately, NRG announced that its board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.475 per share, equivalent to $1.90 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on November 16, 2026, to shareholders of record as of November 2, 2026.

NRG is expected to report its third-quarter 2026 results on November 5, with analysts forecasting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $8.50 billion, according to data compiled by Fiscal.AI.

How Retail Views NRG

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NRG remained ‘Extremely Bearish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed ‘Normal’.

NRG shares have dropped over 38% year-to-date.

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