BigBear.ai beat revenue estimates with 13% sales growth, wider margins and over 20 new contracts while reaffirming guidance.

BigBear.ai’s Q2 gross margin expanded to 32.8%, though adjusted EBITDA loss widened due to higher investments in sales and R&D.

The company also won more than 20 new contracts and grew its backlog to $269.6 million.

CEO Kevin McAleenan said demand is rising for BigBear.ai's specialized AI solutions across mission-critical applications.

BigBear.ai (BBAI) stock is on track to snap a three-week losing streak as investors weigh a strong second-quarter (Q2) earnings update featuring double-digit revenue growth, expanding margins and fresh contract wins, though retail traders remain focused on whether the AI defense company can translate improving fundamentals into profits.

BigBear.ai Reports Revenue Growth, Wider Margins As Demand Expands

BigBear.ai’s Q2 revenue grew 13% year-on-year to $36.7 million with a loss per share of $0.05. While revenue beat the analysts’ consensus estimate of $36.3 million, EPS missed the estimate of a loss per share of $0.04, as per Fiscal AI data.

Gross margin was 32.8%, a 780 basis point improvement from last year. However, adjusted EBITDA loss increased to $11.5 million from $8.5 million last year. “The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by increased investment in sales and go-to-market capabilities and in research and development, both of which were partially offset by expanded gross margins,” said BBAI CFO Sean Ricker.

BigBear.ai said it won more than 20 new contracts during the quarter, helping raise its order backlog to $269.6 million by June 30. The company also kept its full-year revenue forecast of $135 million to $165 million unchanged, expecting continued demand for its defense technology and AI services.

BBAI stock edged 0.7% higher overnight, ahead of Friday.

BigBear.ai CEO Points To Contract Growth And AI Demand

Speaking during the Q2 earnings call, BigBear.ai CEO Kevin McAleenan said the company’s growing customer base is seeking AI capabilities that can address specialized challenges where industry expertise and operational knowledge are critical. He pointed to demand across applications including cargo inspection, generative AI platforms and drone coordination technologies.

“These 3 facts that BigBear.ai is on track to forecast, realizing strong customer wins in multiple categories, and generating traction for product innovation, strengthen my confidence that we are building momentum as a company.”

What BBAI Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’. Although traders were impressed with the company’s Q2 performance, they were focused on sustained profit prospects.

A user said, “The report is encouraging, but the company still needs to prove that its higher revenue and margins can turn into sustainable profitability… Kevin give us something to believe in!!!”

Another user said, “what IS good? 20 new contracts and expanding business. Good strong financials, with 400m+ cash on hand. What IS very bad for me; not growth at all (13%) and EBITDA decrease wich IS very bad.”

BBAI stock has crashed 47% year-to-date.

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