Barrick Gold Stock Falls After Mali Issues Arrest Warrant To CEO Over Fraud Charges: Retail Empathetic

Despite Barrick's $370 million settlement offer, the government has threatened to revoke Loulo’s permits in 2026.

Barrick Gold Stock Falls After Mali Issues Arrest Warrant To CEO Over Fraud Charges: Retail Empathetic
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 2:08 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 2:08 AM IST

Shares of Barrick Gold fell by over 2% in mid-day trading on Thursday after Mali reportedly issued an arrest warrant for the company’s CEO, Mark Bristow, accusing him of fraud.

The arrest warrant is the latest development in the escalating tensions between the government of Mali, one of Africa's top gold producers, and miners operating in the country after Mali revised its mining code. 

According to a document seen by Reuters, Bristow is accused of money laundering and violation of financial regulations.

Authorities in Mali have already arrested, charged, and detained four senior local employees of Barrick in September over the dispute. 

They are now awaiting trial until the authorities resolve how to divide the economic benefits of Mali’s biggest gold mine, the Loulo-Gounkoto complex – operated by Barrick Gold. 

The operation accounted for nearly 14% of the Toronto-based company’s annual gold production and almost 12% of total revenue last year.

Screenshot 2024-12-05 134131.png Barrick Gold Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 5 as of 1:45 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Despite the news of the arrest, retail sentiment around Barrick Gold improved to ‘neutral’ (45/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago along with an uptick in chatter to ‘high’ as some users on the platform empathized with the company.

Since taking control in 2020, Mali's military government has strengthened ties with Russia and brought in Kremlin-linked mercenaries to fight an Islamist insurgency, prompting the withdrawal of European and UN peacekeepers.

Facing financial strain, Mali's authorities have pressured miners to settle claims from a sector-wide audit, which Barrick described as "legally and factually flawed." 

The government is negotiating over $840 million in settlements with major miners, including Barrick, which has yet to reach an agreement. Mali is also revising its mining code to increase royalties tied to gold prices. 

However, despite Barrick's $370 million settlement offer, the government has threatened to revoke Loulo’s permits in 2026.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Bitcoin Surges Past $100K, Driving Retail Buzz For MARA, HOOD, RIOT, MSTR, CLSK At Thursday’s Market Open

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tesla Stock Zooms To 2.5-Year High On BofA Price Target Hike, New Cybercab Buzz: Retail Gets Extremely Bullish

Tesla Stock Zooms To 2.5-Year High On BofA Price Target Hike, New Cybercab Buzz: Retail Gets Extremely Bullish

VivoPower Stock Rockets On Launch of Dogecoin Mining Operations, Expansion Plans: Retail Celebrates

VivoPower Stock Rockets On Launch of Dogecoin Mining Operations, Expansion Plans: Retail Celebrates

Kroger Stock Rises On Strong Q3 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Kroger Stock Rises On Strong Q3 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Symbotic Stock Rallies After TD Cowen Says Firm’s Annual Report Has No Additional Material Changes: Retail Goes Bullish

Symbotic Stock Rallies After TD Cowen Says Firm’s Annual Report Has No Additional Material Changes: Retail Goes Bullish

SoundHound AI Stock Jumps To Over 2-Year High As Voice AI Ordering Goes Live At Torchy’s Tacos: Retail Relishes

SoundHound AI Stock Jumps To Over 2-Year High As Voice AI Ordering Goes Live At Torchy’s Tacos: Retail Relishes

Recent Stories

Tesla Stock Zooms To 2.5-Year High On BofA Price Target Hike, New Cybercab Buzz: Retail Gets Extremely Bullish

Tesla Stock Zooms To 2.5-Year High On BofA Price Target Hike, New Cybercab Buzz: Retail Gets Extremely Bullish

VivoPower Stock Rockets On Launch of Dogecoin Mining Operations, Expansion Plans: Retail Celebrates

VivoPower Stock Rockets On Launch of Dogecoin Mining Operations, Expansion Plans: Retail Celebrates

Kroger Stock Rises On Strong Q3 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Kroger Stock Rises On Strong Q3 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Symbotic Stock Rallies After TD Cowen Says Firm’s Annual Report Has No Additional Material Changes: Retail Goes Bullish

Symbotic Stock Rallies After TD Cowen Says Firm’s Annual Report Has No Additional Material Changes: Retail Goes Bullish

SoundHound AI Stock Jumps To Over 2-Year High As Voice AI Ordering Goes Live At Torchy’s Tacos: Retail Relishes

SoundHound AI Stock Jumps To Over 2-Year High As Voice AI Ordering Goes Live At Torchy’s Tacos: Retail Relishes

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon