According to Chris Giancario, banks remain cautious about developing crypto infrastructure without clear regulatory guidance from lawmakers.

In an interview with Scott Melker, former CFTC chief Christopher Giancarlo said he stacked the odds 60-40 in favour of the CLARITY Act getting finalized.

Giancarlo stated that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to develop globally, regardless of U.S. policy delays, potentially leaving American banks at a disadvantage.

He added that if banks resist or delay engagement with crypto legislation, innovation could shift to other regions such as Europe or Asia.

Former Commodity and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chief Christopher Giancarlo believes that the banking industry needs the CLARITY Act to pass more than the cryptocurrency industry.

“Banks can’t afford regulatory uncertainty,” Giancarlo told Scott Melker during Sunday’s Wolf Of All Streets episode. “The banks need this more than crypto.” According to him, the banking industry is fearful of getting sued or getting called out by regulators, which is why it needs regulatory certainty before it can start building digital rails for crypto.

“We’ve got a lot of issues to resolve before we’re going to get this done,” said Giancarlo. “My betting odds right now are 60-40 that it gets done.” Both sides of the table have already blown past the March 1 White House deadline to reach an agreement.

Why Is Crypto’s CLARITY Act Stuck?

The CLARITY Act has been caught in a stalemate since January, after the crypto industry, and most vocally Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong, took issue with the Banking Committee’s half of the market structure bill for proposing to ban stablecoin rewards.

Banks have cited the risk of deposit flight, with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon stating that the industry just wants a “level playing field.” He stated that if crypto exchanges want to offer rewards on deposits like banks, they should be subject to the same rules. However, the narrative has gotten heavy pushback from the Trump administration, including President Donald Trump, who stated that banks are holding the CLARITY Act “hostage.”

Giancarlo Warns Banks Risk Falling Behind

Giancarlo forecast that if banks walk away from the table, it won’t impact crypto as much as it would impact the U.S. banking industry. “If the banks resist this now, it’s not going to go away. It’s just going to go to Europe. It’s going to go to Asia,” he said. “Digital rails will be built, and then American banks will say, whoa, what happened here?”

According to him, cryptocurrency companies have already shown they can continue building products even during periods of regulatory pressure. “Crypto doesn’t need it [CLARITY Act]. They were building even under the whip hand of Gary Gensler,” said Giancarlo.

The overall cryptocurrency market edged 0.2% higher in the last 24 hours to around $2.38 trillion, even as U.S. stock futures and Asian markets trended lower on Sunday night after oil prices surged to nearly touch $120 per barrel. Bitcoin (BTC) climbed back up to around $67,100 after dipping below $66,000 over the weekend. Retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency on Stocktwits dipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day on Stocktwits.

