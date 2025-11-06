The award follows an order for Train 4 in September and is part of a broader framework covering Trains 4 through 8, the company said.

Baker Hughes signed a deal with Bechtel Energy to supply primary liquefaction equipment for Train 5 at the Rio Grande LNG Facility.

The Train 5 package will feature two Frame 7 gas turbines and six centrifugal compressors, and low-emission technologies.

Baker Hughes has also provided its Cordant Asset Health solution to improve equipment monitoring, failure diagnostics, and cloud-based visualization of vibration data



Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) announced on Thursday that it has signed a contract with Bechtel Energy to supply primary liquefaction equipment for Train 5 of the Rio Grande LNG Facility in Texas.

A train consists of various components to process, purify, and convert natural gas to liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The Train 5 package will feature two Frame 7 gas turbines and six centrifugal compressors, and low-emission technologies. These systems will help add about 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG capacity to the facility.

The award follows an order for Train 4 in September and is part of a broader framework covering Trains 4 through 8, the company said.

Additionally, Baker Hughes has also provided its Cordant Asset Health solution across Trains 1 to 3. The platform will improve equipment monitoring, failure diagnostics, and cloud-based visualization of vibration data.

Baker Hughes shares were up 1% in premarket trade.

Get updates to this developing story directly on <Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<