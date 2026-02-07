Axcelis Technologies said the deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) announced on Friday that the company’s stockholders have approved its merger deal with Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) at a special meeting.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

In October 2025, the companies announced a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger that would create a semiconductor equipment company with an enterprise value of about $4.4 billion.

Shares of ACLS closed up 5.63% on Friday and continued to rise by over 0.88% after-hours. Meanwhile, shares of VECO ended the session almost 6% higher, and declined about 0.26% after market close.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<