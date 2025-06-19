AU Small Finance Bank trades above key moving averages. Analysts see fresh momentum ahead amid strong technical set-up and signs of margin recovery.

SEBI-registered analyst Palak Jain has identified AU Small Finance Bank as a strong breakout candidate. The stock hit a fresh 52-week high in early trade on Thursday.

AU Small Finance Bank shares have rallied 17% in the last one month.

She observed that the stock is currently hovering near key resistance levels and has established a basing pattern, which indicates consolidation and accumulation.

It is also trading above crucial moving averages, which shows a bullish momentum.

Jain sees resistance at ₹817 and ₹911, with support levels at ₹748 and ₹695 for the stock. She recommends adding AU Small Finance Bank to your watchlist for a breakout soon.

Recently, brokerage firm Mirae Asset Sharekhan reiterated a ‘Buy’ call with a revised target price of ₹900. They expect profitability to rebound from the second half of fiscal year 2026 (H2FY26) as headwinds recede on the margin and asset quality front.

They noted that FY25 had been tough for AU Small Finance Bank due to higher interest rates, tight liquidity, and high stress in unsecured loans.

Data on Stocktwits shows retail sentiment turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a week ago.

AU Small Finance Bank sentiment and message volume on June 19 as of 11:30 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

For the year, AU Small Finance Bank shares have gained 43%.

