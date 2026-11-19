Musk praised Anthropic’s Opus and Fable models, saying he met the team before the SpaceX deal and knew several employees from his OpenAI days.

Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 a share, raising $81.3 billion and surpassing SpaceX’s June offering as the largest on record.

Musk said Anthropic told him it was likely to keep renting computing power from SpaceX and could want another 10 gigawatts.

Musk said he would end the contracts if he believed Anthropic was doing something “really terrible for the world.”

On the eve of Anthropic’s Nasdaq debut, Elon Musk praised its Opus and Fable models and said that the Claude maker could want another 10 gigawatts of computing power from SpaceX unless tighter limits on AI curbed that demand.

“They make a great AI. Opus and Fable are great products,” Musk told New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin at Wednesday’s DealBook Summit.

Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 a share, above its $70 to $78 target range. The $81.3 billion offering surpassed SpaceX’s June IPO as the largest on record, with Anthropic expected to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT.

Meanwhile, SPCX shares closed Wednesday at $143.50, up 6% from their June IPO price of $135.

Elon Musk’s OpenAI Ties To Anthropic

Sorkin opened by recalling Musk’s prediction that some newer cloud providers would struggle to make money. Then he turned to an apparent contradiction in Musk’s own business: SpaceX was renting computing power to a company Musk had once criticized as a threat to Western civilization.

Musk said he met with Anthropic employees before going ahead with the deal. Some were people he already knew. “Yeah, by the way, before we rented them any compute, I went and met with a lot of people at Anthropic,” he said. “And it turns out I actually do know a lot of people at Anthropic from my OpenAI days.”

He called the team diligent and said that its members seemed to care about the future. “My interaction so far with the Anthropic team is that they seem like good people and they seem principled,” Musk said. “I kind of like the guys.”

Anthropic Could Seek Another 10 GW From SpaceX

Sorkin said there had been speculation that Anthropic might end its SpaceX contracts and that the company had apparently raised the possibility with some investors. When asked whether he expected it to leave, Musk said his own conversations pointed the other way.

“I think that it’s unlikely that they will do so,” Musk said. “So when I talk to Anthropic, they tell me it is extremely likely that they will continue to rent compute from SpaceX. And in fact that they want significantly more.”

Musk said Anthropic still had to consider a worst-case scenario, in which severe limits on what AI systems could do would leave it unable to use the computing capacity. But the scenario Anthropic considered most likely, he said, involved a much bigger request.

“But they told me that their highest probability outcome is that they would like an incremental 10 gigawatts of compute from SpaceX,” Musk said. “So that’s a big number.”

For scale, 10 gigawatts is 10,000 megawatts. In May, Anthropic said its agreement to use SpaceX’s entire Colossus 1 data center would give it more than 300 megawatts of new capacity and access to over 220,000 Nvidia chips.

What Would Make Musk End Anthropic Contracts?

Musk made it clear that SpaceX could walk away, too. “And these are relatively short term deals that either party can terminate,” he said. “If I feel Anthropic is doing something really terrible for the world, obviously I would end those contracts.” He said Anthropic could also end the agreements with three to six months’ notice, depending on the contract.

Anthropic’s prospectus gives investors the written terms. The existing agreements with SpaceX’s AI unit cover spending of up to $120.5 billion through 2029. Anthropic expected payments to reach about $3.1 billion a month once all contracted capacity was delivered, which it anticipated in December. The agreements have initial periods ending in January and March 2027, respectively. After those dates, either side can cancel with 90 days’ written notice.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ANT And SPCX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ on SPCX amid ‘normal’ message volume and ‘extremely bullish’ on Anthropic (ANT) amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One user said, “$ANT This might not go well tomorrow. The odds are much higher than with spacex. Market conditions were also far better back in June.”

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Another user said, “$ANT We have two nice days of volatility and opportunity here. I’ll be scalping every chance I get. Once the options chain goes live, I know a lot of shorts will be rolling in.”

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