Goldman Sachs is optimistic on the long-term space sector, citing opportunities in satellites, defense and industry "picks-and-shovels."

A Stocktwits survey drew more than 5,700 votes, with 43% saying space stocks had bottomed and another 43% expecting more pain.

Bulls argued that valuations have reset closer to intrinsic value, while bears pointed to heavy funding needs.

AST SpaceMobile recently raised $984 million, while SpaceX heads toward earnings and insider unlocks.

With AST SpaceMobile, Rocket Lab and SpaceX under sustained selling pressure, retail investors are now debating whether the sector offers an attractive entry point or is still vulnerable to deeper losses.

ASTS stock jumped 10%, RKLB gained 5% and SPCX rose 3% on Tuesday, but the stocks remain down 13%, 1% and 23% so far in 2026.

ASTS, RKLB, SPCX Split Retail On Space Stock Bottom

A recent Stocktwits poll asked users whether space stocks had finally bottomed after weeks of steep declines. More than 5,700 users cast their votes, with sentiment split almost perfectly down the middle: 43% said the bottom was in, another 43% expected more downside, while the remaining 14% opted to view the results. Sentiment for ASTS was 'bullish' and RKLB 'extremely bullish' amid 'high' message volume, while SPCX remained 'bearish' amid 'normal' chatter.

The bullish camp believes that the correction has largely reset valuations after a euphoric rally fueled by enthusiasm around SpaceX's blockbuster initial public offering. "The market had time to take a breather plus a lot of space stocks are now much closer to their intrinsic value, which by itself acts like a strong support," one user said.

Another investor said: "Yes they are all at or near their bottom. Most have fallen to the spot before the June hype... Plus institutions need results now. Many are in the space stocks big," the user wrote.

Others were unconvinced. "No, they haven't bottomed, space is an endless void, and the companies need endless funding," one user said. Another investor singled out Rocket Lab, saying that the company's recent strength had more to do with ETF flows than company-specific fundamentals.

The retail debate comes even as Goldman Sachs remains bullish on space stocks long term but expects a volatile path. Its U.S. space and satellite basket was up about 13% through July 14, versus 9.8% for the S&P 500, after gaining more than 360% in two years. The firm said that the strongest opportunities may lie in satellites, defense and industry "picks-and-shovels," though the basket remains twice as volatile as AI stocks and 5x as volatile as the broader market.

RKLB, ASTS, SPCX Push Deals Despite Selloff

Even as shares slid, the sector’s dealmaking and expansion push continued. Rocket Lab on Tuesday landed a $266 million U.S. Space Force contract to provide 12 suborbital launch vehicles, with options for six additional launches through 2028. The award followed the company's selection alongside SpaceX as one of seven providers under the National Security Space Launch Phase 3 Lane 1 program, which carries a potential ceiling of $17 billion.

AST SpaceMobile, meanwhile, completed a $1 billion convertible senior notes offering that generated $984 million in net proceeds to fund growth initiatives and secure additional launch capacity for its satellite-based cellular broadband network. The company also received approval from the Midland Development Corporation for a performance-based incentive agreement worth up to $66 million over 30 years to support construction of a new satellite manufacturing facility in Texas, subject to final city approval.

SpaceX has remained under the spotlight as investors prepare for the company's first earnings report as a public company on Aug.4. The report will also pave the way for the first tranche of insider share unlocks, while investors continue to monitor upcoming Starship launches after recent test delays.

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