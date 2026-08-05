Lucid said in its earnings on Tuesday that it will launch its midsize vehicles only when quality and processes fully meet its standards.

Previously, the company said that the first mid-size model, called Cosmos, is expected to be launched later this year.

Lucid’s Q2 adjusted loss came in at $2.78 per share, wider than the year-ago loss of $2.35 and missing consensus estimates near $2.4.

Lucid is concentrating resources on three key programs, namely robotaxis, its upcoming factory in Saudi Arabia, and its next vehicle offering, management said.



Shares of Lucid Motors (LCID) plunged about 10% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the electric-vehicle maker reported second-quarter earnings that disappointed investors, announced a major operational reset focused on cutting cash burn, and hinted at delays to its upcoming midsize vehicle.

The company posted revenue of $405 million, up 56% from a year earlier, on 3,953 vehicle deliveries and 4,774 units produced. The company deliberately slowed production to reduce inventory and preserve cash in the quarter and ended the three months with $3 billion in liquidity. It also said recent financing plus cost actions extend its runway well into 2027, dismissing concerns of an impending bankruptcy.

Q2 adjusted loss, however, came in at $2.78 per share, wider than the year-ago loss of $2.35 and missing consensus estimates near $2.4.

Going Back To Basics

CEO Silvio Napoli, who took the helm of the company in June, said the company is resetting its approach. “Lucid has leading technology, compelling products and deeply committed people, but potential is not performance,” he stated. “We are going back to basics, with a clear focus on cash, customers, and culture.”

The company has identified $1.4 billion in cash-flow improvements for 2026 through lower inventory, reduced spending, and operating-cost cuts. It has already reduced its U.S. workforce, eliminated the second shift at its Arizona plant, simplified its leadership structure, and appointed new executives in key roles. Chairman Turqi Alnowaiser said the board fully supports the changes, which aim to strengthen execution and turn technology leadership into long-term value.

Three Priorities Drive Lucid's Next Phase

Lucid is concentrating resources on three key programs, namely robotaxis, its upcoming factory in Saudi Arabia, and its next vehicle offering.

Work on its Robotaxi with partners Uber and Nuro remains on track, Lucid said. Testing continues, with commercial production expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2026 and a late-2026 launch.

The new factory in Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has moved from construction into preparation for production. The company is hiring and targeting a 2027 ramp-up for the plant, which will increase its production capacity. Lucid currently has only an operational plant in Arizona.

Prototypes for its Midsize vehicles are undergoing testing, the EV maker said.

Lucid intends to launch three models based on its midsize platform. Previously, the company said that the first mid-size model, called Cosmos, is expected to be launched later this year and have a price point of about $50,000, helping expand the company’s total addressable market beyond its current premium consumer base.

However, Lucid said in its earnings on Tuesday that it will launch only when quality and processes fully meet its standards. Napoli further told Reuters in an interview that the launch will now likely be in the second half of 2027.

Production Guidance

Looking ahead, production in the second half is expected to run below second-quarter levels. Deliveries should exceed production as the company works down inventory, it said.

Lucid had already suspended its prior full-year 2026 production guidance of 25,000–27,000 vehicles in Q1 and did not reinstate the numbers.

Bankruptcy Concerns And Saudi Support

Last month, an EV-focused news platform reported that the company is considering either filing for bankruptcy protection or a take-private transaction. Lucid management, however, denied the report.

Lucid remains majority-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has invested more than $9 billion and holds a controlling stake of roughly 45–60%. In a further show of Saudi support, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal recently acquired a personal 5% stake in the firm last month, about 19.5 million shares, when Lucid’s market value dipped below $2 billion, helping lift the stock.

How Did LCID Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LCID stock fell from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed disappointment over the delay of the midsize vehicle launch.

Another opined that the operational reset is a precursor to bankruptcy.

LCID stock has fallen 26% year-to-date.

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