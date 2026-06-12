Fugazi Research said many listed space companies generate little revenue, rely heavily on stock offerings to fund operations, and remain years away from proving the commercial viability of their business models.

Fugazi questioned the economic rationale behind several high-profile space ventures, including asteroid mining, lunar real estate, and orbital data centers.

Fugazi sees three factors that could close the price-to-reality gap, including reallocation of funds from smaller space stocks into SpaceX.

The short seller highlighted six companies in the report, noting that they have generated $361 million in revenue while accumulating $4.72 billion in losses.

Publicly traded space stocks are significantly overvalued and may face a sharp reality check as investors gain direct access to SpaceX following its market debut, according to a new report by Fugazi Research on Friday.

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Shares of space-focused firms traded in the red on Friday. Redwire Corp. (RDW) fell nearly 9%, AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) was down 14%, Rocket One (RKTO) and Sidus Space (SIDU) crashed 15% each, Momentus (MNTS) slumped 27%, while Virgin Galactic (SPCE) tanked 28% at the time of writing.

Fugazi Questions Economic Rationale Behind Several Ventures

In a note on Friday, the short seller called the sector “a collection of dreams that are too absurd to actually come true,” adding that many listed space companies generate little revenue, rely heavily on stock offerings to fund operations, and remain years away from proving the commercial viability of their business models.

Fugazi questioned the economic rationale behind several high-profile space ventures, including asteroid mining, lunar real estate, and orbital data centers, describing them as capital-intensive concepts with uncertain demand and limited competitive advantages. Recently, Astrotech’s (ASTC) shares gained on a board approval to evaluate opportunities in lunar mining.

Fugazi’s Three Reasons Why ‘Price-To-Reality’ Gap Could Close

Fugazi sees three factors that could close, what it calls the “price-to-reality gap.” First, investors may shift money from smaller space stocks into SpaceX (SPCX), reducing speculative demand for companies often viewed as proxy plays on the industry.

Second, the report highlights the risks associated with hardware failures, noting that rocket explosions and technical setbacks can destroy assets and significantly delay projects. Finally, many pre-revenue companies may be forced to repeatedly raise capital through new share issuances, increasing dilution for existing shareholders.

Concerns Over Valuations

The short seller warned that several publicly traded space companies are trading at valuations that appear disconnected from their underlying financial performance. The firm highlighted AST SpaceMobile, citing its $191 million first-quarter net loss, a 60% revenue miss, and risks from future share dilution and launch delays despite its sizable cash position.

It also raised concerns about Redwire, Virgin Galactic, Sidus Space, Momentus, and Rocket One, stating that the six companies have generated $361 million in revenue while accumulating $4.72 billion in losses.

Retail Sentiment Tracking ETFs Remain Mixed

Meanwhile, ETFs tracking the sector, including Procure ETF Trust II - Procure Space ETF (UFO) and Tema Space Innovators ETF (NASA), were down more than 6% each.

Retail sentiment for UFO on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ while NASA trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

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