The next three satellites are already preparing for flight, with production continuing in Texas through satellite 42.

CEO Abel Avellan said the launch shows steady progress toward a space-based cellular network built for scale and that beta services are planned for later this year.

Retail sentiment around ASTS improved after SpaceX’s second-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) traded lower on Wednesday after a sharp rally the previous day, as investors digested a successful satellite launch alongside broader space-sector moves.

The stock pulled back 2% after closing 11% higher on Tuesday.

Successful Launch Of BlueBirds 11, 12 And 13

AST SpaceMobile confirmed the successful launch of its BlueBird satellites 11, 12, and 13 early on Wednesday. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 3:42 a.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and placed the satellites into orbit.

This expands the space-based cellular broadband network building company’s growing satellite network after a similar launch in June. The next three satellites are already preparing for flight, with production continuing in Texas through satellite 42.

CEO Abel Avellan said the launch shows steady progress toward a space-based cellular network built for scale and that beta services are planned for later this year.

Why BlueBird Network Matters

The BlueBird satellites form the heart of AST SpaceMobile’s plan to deliver cellular broadband straight to everyday smartphones from space. The company works with nearly 60 mobile carriers serving more than 3 billion customers, including major partners such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone and Rakuten. The goal is continuous coverage in key markets and support for both commercial and government users.

Impact Of SpaceX’s First Earnings

Elon Musk’s rocket manufacturing company, SpaceX, released its first public earnings after the close on Tuesday. Strong revenue growth was overshadowed by heavy spending, sending SpaceX shares lower after hours.

Comments by company President Gwynne Shotwell about the company building a full mobile service that could compete with traditional carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile lifted sentiment for ASTS. Traders anticipate that carriers may need an independent satellite alternative more than ever, placing ASTS in the spotlight.

How Did ASTS Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ASTS stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past week, while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed surprise that anyone would hold a pessimistic take on ASTS, given that it is backed by Google, via its parent company Alphabet, and has several operational achievements and deals.

Another user said that the company is unlikely to hit around 40 satellites in space by the end of 2026. They believe the company’s next earnings report will give a clearer update and possibly lower the official satellite target for this year, though they do not expect it to affect the stock price in a major way.

ASTS stock has lost 5.5% year-to-date.

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