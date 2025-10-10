The investment is $500 million more than initially planned, intended to support the enhanced manufacturing capability of a broader range of medicines, according to the company.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN) on Thursday said that it will invest $4.5 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Virginia amid President Donald Trump’s push to move pharmaceutical manufacturing to American soil.

The investment is $500 million more than initially planned and is intended to support the enhanced manufacturing capability of a broader range of medicines, including weight management, metabolic, and cancer technologies, the company said.

The new facility will be located at Rivanna Futures in Albemarle County, and the company expects the facility to create 600 skilled jobs and an additional 3000 jobs to support the facility’s construction. The construction will start immediately, and the facility is expected to be operational in the next four to five years, the company added.

The new announcement is part of the company’s commitment to invest $50 billion in the U.S. by 2030, with the goal of reaching $80 billion in total revenue by then. AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot on Thursday noted that the investment in Virginia is the largest in the company’s history.

Last month, President Trump announced on Truth Social that the United States will impose a 100% tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products starting October 1, unless manufacturers actively build plants in the country. Trump is also pressuring drugmakers to lower drug prices in the U.S. to levels comparable to those paid by other wealthy nations.

Last month, AstraZeneca announced that it plans to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange, replacing its existing U.S. listing of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on Nasdaq. The move is part of the company’s efforts to expand its access to capital, it had said, while noting that the U.S. has the world’s largest and most liquid public markets by capitalization.

AZN stock is up by 31% this year and by 10% over the past 12 months.

