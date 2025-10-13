The silicon-28 shipments are scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, and the radiopharmacy deal is expected to be accretive to 2026 revenues, EBITDA, and EPS.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) announced on Monday that it has locked in its largest enriched silicon-28 supply deal to date and acquired a U.S.-based radiopharmacy to support the expansion of its South African subsidiary, PET Labs.

The company signed a supply agreement in September with a U.S. customer for isotopically pure silicon-28, with shipments scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. In October, ASP Isotopes acquired a Florida-based radiopharmacy, representing PET Labs' first operational footprint beyond South Africa.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to 2026 revenues, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), and earnings per share (EPS).

Following the business updates, ASP Isotopes’ stock traded over 13% higher in Monday’s premarket and was among the top-five trending equity tickers on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

Enriched silicon-28 is a critical element for quantum computing and next-generation chip technologies. By eliminating nuclear spin interference found in natural silicon, silicon-28 enables better qubit performance, which is essential for creating stable and scalable quantum processors.

“Enriched silicon is emerging as a cornerstone material not only for quantum computing but also for high-precision semiconductor and photonics applications. Our goal is to become the world’s most reliable supplier of enriched silane and other isotopically pure gases — a foundation for the technologies driving the next industrial revolution,” said Chief Commercial Officer, Viktor Petkov.

The acquired radiopharmacy facility currently provides SPECT imaging services, but PET Labs aims to introduce PET imaging capabilities by 2027.

ASP Isotopes’ stock has gained over 123% in 2025 and over 234% in the last 12 months.

ASP Isotopes' stock has gained over 123% in 2025 and over 234% in the last 12 months.