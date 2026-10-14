In the Phase 1/2a trial, patients receiving Arrowhead’s drug saw an average 73% reduction in tau protein levels in cerebrospinal fluid after 105 days, with a maximum reduction of 85%.

The company tested three doses of ARO-MAPT: 2.1 mg/kg, 6.4 mg/kg, and 12.8 mg/kg.

The drug was generally well tolerated, with no serious treatment-emergent adverse events or deaths reported.

Arrowhead is continuing enrollment of patients with early Alzheimer’s disease, with data expected in 2027.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) was on investors’ radar on Wednesday, after the biotech firm reported strong early results for its experimental Alzheimer’s disease treatment, ARO-MAPT, which significantly reduced levels of a protein linked to the disease.

ARWR shares jumped more than 4% after the update but pared some of the gains. It traded about 2% higher, as of this writing.

What Did The Trial Show?

ARO-MAPT is being developed to reduce tau production, a protein associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological disorders. In the Phase 1/2a trial, patients receiving the drug saw an average 73% reduction in tau protein levels in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) after 105 days, with a maximum reduction of 85%.

The company tested three doses of ARO-MAPT – 2.1 mg/kg, 6.4 mg/kg, and 12.8 mg/kg. Arrowhead said the tests support the potential for dosing once every three months.

The drug was generally well tolerated, with mostly mild side effects and no serious treatment-emergent adverse events or deaths reported. Arrowhead is continuing enrollment of patients with early Alzheimer’s disease, with data expected in 2027. The company has also begun regulatory discussions for the trial.

ARWR’s Pipeline Includes Cardiovascular, Liver Treatments

Beyond Alzheimer’s, Arrowhead is also developing treatments for cardiovascular, liver, metabolic, and neurological diseases. Its portfolio includes Plozasiran, marketed as Redemplo for a rare triglyceride disorder, and experimental drugs such as Zodasiran for cholesterol-related disorders and Fazirsiran for a rare genetic liver disease.

Arrowhead reported around $1.57 billion in total cash resources, including marketable securities, as of June 30, 2026.

What Retail Thinks About ARWR

Retail sentiment surrounding ARWR on Stocktwits turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user called the data ‘extremely strong’ and said it beat the company’s own expectations.

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Another user said the update should have driven the stock up $65 “at a minimum.” The stock is currently trading at about $60.

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ARWR shares are down around 13% so far this year.

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