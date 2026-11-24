Zoom Communications’ third-quarter enterprise revenue grew 8%, while earnings beat estimates.

Zoom's Anthropic investment is estimated at $3.8 billion, or 15% of its market value.

The company is expanding its AI offerings while enterprise revenue climbed 8.6% in Q3.

For fiscal 2027, the company anticipates $5.10 billion to $5.105 billion in revenue.

Zoom Communications (ZM) stock is drawing attention as its investment in Anthropic (ANT) has surged to an estimated $3.8 billion, representing around 15% of its market capitalization. The AI bet adds to Zoom's growth ambitions as the company reported stronger enterprise revenue, introduced its first quarterly dividend and outlined its fiscal 2027 outlook.

Zoom Communications stock edged up 0.08% overnight on Monday after a 5% gain in regular session.

Zoom’s AI Investment And Outlook

Zoom's AI strategy has been gaining attention as the company invested in Anthropic in early 2023 alongside a partnership involving the startup's Claude AI models. The investment is now estimated at around $3.8 billion, equivalent to 15% of Zoom's current market capitalization of $25 billion, according to Fiscal.ai.

Just weeks after Zoom's third quarter ended on Oct. 31, Anthropic priced its November IPO at $83 per share, raising $81.3 billion and valuing the company at about $1.5 trillion. Meanwhile, Zoom continued to deliver steady cash flow, with Q3 enterprise revenue rising 8.6% to $805.4 million and total revenue reaching $1.29 billion. The company also announced its first quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

“We are particularly pleased with the acceleration in enterprise growth, supported by strong execution against our 3 priorities. Q3 average monthly churn was 2.8% and remaining near its all-time low of 2.7% in Q3 of last year,” said Zoom CFO Michelle Chang.

During the Q3 earnings call, Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan said the company wants to develop additional AI revenue opportunities. Zoom is building a unified context layer that connects conversations with enterprise information, allowing AI tools to support tasks across workplace applications.

Zoom’s Profit And Cash Generation

Zoom reported Q3 operating income of $317.7 million, compared with $310.4 million last year. Adjusted earnings improved to $1.59 per share from $1.52 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42.

For Q4, Zoom sees revenue of $1.293 billion to $1.298 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.55 to $1.57 per share. For fiscal 2027, the company sees revenue between $5.10 billion and $5.105 billion, alongside adjusted earnings of $6.24 to $6.25 per share. It also anticipates annual free cash flow of $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion.

ZM Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ with a 700% jump in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “Zoom just initiated a quarterly dividend, which puts it on dividend screeners, and a special dividend from its Anthropic stake is now on the table.”

Another user said, “Waiting for the dip and buy around $78.”

ZM stock has gained 9% in the past 12 months.

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