CrowdStrike co-founder and CEO George Kurtz said that the tailwinds from the deal and the feedback from customers reiterated that its Zscaler acquisition would create “a winning combination.”

In an interview with CNBC, Kurtz said that as one of the largest platform players in the market, it saw a market opportunity in the network space with a $185 billion total addressable market.

He added that, importantly, customers had “demanded” a solution like this.

TD Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal said that the acquisition combines significant leadership in two of the most critical cybersecurity domains and should accelerate penetration of enterprise and product opportunities.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) co-founder and CEO George Kurtz believes that the company’s acquisition of Zscaler (ZS) presents a massive opportunity for the company in the network security industry.

In an interview with CNBC, Kurtz said that as one of the largest platform players in the market, “there was an area and a market opportunity that we saw, and that was in the network space. It's a $185 billion total addressable market.”

On Monday, CrowdStrike announced it had agreed to buy Zscaler in an all-stock deal valuing the latter at around $43.9 billion.

CEO Sees ‘Winning Combination’

Kurtz said that the tailwinds from the deal and the feedback from customers reiterated that its Zscaler acquisition would create “a winning combination” by combining both companies’ technology teams.

He said given the recent rise in agentic attacks, customers are looking for a complete solution, “a platform that delivers not only all of the capabilities we have, but also has network visibility, protection, and control and zero trust from a network perspective.”

Kurtz added that importantly, customers had “demanded” a solution like this. “They loved it, and I can tell you my phone blew up after the acquisition. There's so many customers that love both us and Zscaler, and they're excited to see the acquisition news today,” he said.

Wall Street Weighs In

TD Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal said CrowdStrike is "delivering clockwork execution and is strategically well-positioned." With the acquisition, CrowdStrike combines significant leadership in two of the most critical cybersecurity domains, Network Security and Endpoint Security, and should accelerate penetration of enterprise opportunities and product opportunities. The firm reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating and a $280 price target on CRWD shares.

The firm, however, downgraded Zscaler to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ with a price target of $260, up from $230, after acquisition news. A combined Zscaler-CrowdStrike would be positioned to leverage improved scale and expertise across Endpoint Security, Network Security to solidify a leading cybersecurity consolidator role, the analyst said.

Jefferies said that CrowdStrike’s acquisition of ZScaler would expand its AI visibility, Network Security and SIEM/SecOps capabilities through network telemetry, with no competing bids expected. It added that while the deal will be looked at by regulators, there is little overlap between the two businesses today. Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on CrowdStrike with a $240 price target and a ‘Buy’ rating on Zscaler with a $250 price target.

DA Davidson upgraded Zscaler to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ with a $278 price target. The firm said that it believes that Zscaler stock will converge on that consideration value as the deal moves closer to finalization. It also reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on CrowdStrike.

Retail Stance On CRWD, ZS Stocks

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRWD stock jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing, with message volumes rising more than 781% over 24 hours, as per platform data.

One user said, “$CRWD This is a very good acquisition. I think this should go higher instead of drop.” CRWD stock slipped nearly 9% at close on Monday.

Another user said, “$CRWD This stock will be dead money for quite some time with an acquisition this big.”

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around ZS stock was also ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing, with a 1,158% increase in message volumes.

One user said, “Buying $ZS strengthens $CRWD's weak point. It's a good buy.”

Another user said, “$ZS undervalued , it should be $400 minimum.”

However, a third user pointed out, “$ZS This is a meaningful asymmetry: ZS holders are exposed to both CRWD equity risk (no collar) and regulatory kill risk (no reverse break fee). The only protection is the 34% Chaudhry voting lockup, which protects against a competing bid but does nothing if the deal simply fails to clear.”

CRWD stock is up more than 78% year-to-date, while ZS stock has gained about 2% in the same time.

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