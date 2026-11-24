CNBC’s Jim Cramer said in ‘The Lightning Round’ segment that Robinhood stock would likely see a retreat after its recent climb.

Cramer said it would be advisable to wait for the stock to return to the high $50s before making a purchase move.

“It’s too high right now,” he said, in response to a caller’s question about his take on the company.

Retail users on Stocktwits dismissed Cramer’s view on Robinhood, saying it was a signal to buy the stock.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) slipped more than 1% in the overnight session late on Monday after posting its best climb in over two months following a boom in the AI trade.

The stock jumped more than 8% at close, the steepest climb since September.

However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer said in ‘The Lightning Round’ segment that the stock didn’t warrant climbing higher.

Cramer Says Robinhood ‘Too High’

The CNBC host said HOOD stock would likely retreat, and it would be advisable to wait for it to return to the high $50s before making a purchase move.

“It’s too high right now,” he said, in response to a caller’s question about his take on the company.

Retail Dismisses Cramer, Sees HOOD Stock Rising Further

Meanwhile, retail users on Stocktwits dismissed Cramer’s view on Robinhood, saying it was a signal to buy.

One user noted Cramer’s comments, saying, “$HOOD its tim(e) to buy lol.”

Another user said, “$HOOD That means I am buying it now!”

Other users commented on the stock’s upside potential.

One user said, “$HOOD Starting to build back in here. Seeing potential recovery to 80's to 100's in the coming months.” HOOD stock last closed at $67.37 on Monday.

Another user said, “$HOOD road back to 120.”

However, one user said, “$HOOD this will sadly probably continue to sell off tomorrow.”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD stock dipped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ over 24 hours. The company’s shares have plunged 40% year-to-date.

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