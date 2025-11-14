Archer said the tests were a key step in its expansion into the UAE and are part of the company’s “Launch Edition” commercialization program.

During the flight test campaign, Archer demonstrated the full capabilities of its Midnight aircraft, including vertical takeoff, transition, and wingborne flight.

The company stated that it will now work to recruit and train local pilots in partnership with Etihad Aviation Training.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it had acquired Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles for $126 million in cash to serve as its operational hub for its planned L.A. air taxi network.

Archer Aviation stock is expected to garner retail attention on Friday after the company announced the successful completion of an in-country flight campaign of its flagship air taxi in the United Arab Emirates.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the flight test campaign, Archer demonstrated the full capabilities of its Midnight aircraft, including vertical takeoff, transition, and wingborne flight, in the UAE’s local operating environment and over desert areas. However, it was not a piloted flight.

Another Step Toward Commercial Operations In Abu Dhabi

Archer said the tests were a key step in its expansion into the UAE and are part of the company’s “Launch Edition” commercialization program, which aims to make Abu Dhabi the first region in the world to begin commercial operations with Midnight.

The firm added that the tests were conducted in close coordination with the UAE’s regulator, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Integrated Transport Centre, and Archer’s operations partner, Abu Dhabi Aviation.

“The successful completion of these initial flight tests highlights Abu Dhabi’s commitment to creating an innovation-friendly environment that will support efforts to successfully implement eVTOL aircraft into the UAE’s airspace,” said Mahmood Al Hameli, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Aviation Group.

Focus Shifts To Training Pilots

Archer said it will now move into the next phase of its “Launch Edition” program, with support from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Integrated Transport Centre. The company is working to recruit and train local pilots in partnership with Etihad Aviation Training.

The company would also further advance certification work with the GCAA, conduct additional flight test operations with Abu Dhabi Aviation, and take other steps toward commercialization. Like its peer, Joby Aviation, Archer is competing in the nascent eVTOL industry, with many large cities worldwide considering the aircraft as an alternative to road travel to reduce traffic congestion and pollution.

What Are Stocktwits Users Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Archer was in the ‘bullish’ territory, down from ‘extremely bullish’ a day ago.

“Although the video is non-piloted, to me it doesn’t matter. These will eventually be non-piloted. LETS GO BOYS,” one user wrote.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it had acquired Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles for $126 million in cash, to serve as its operational hub for its planned L.A. air taxi network, including a key role in the LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games.

The company announced in September that it was participating in a federal pilot program aimed at accelerating the deployment of air taxis and was partnering with United Airlines, among others, to conduct trials.

Archer stock has fallen nearly 20% this year. Despite regulatory support, some have expressed caution over its progress toward commercialization, including a short-seller.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<