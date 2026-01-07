Applied Digital’s Q2 revenue is expected to increase over 40% year-on-year.

Analysts expect revenue of $90.50 million up from $63.9 million reported in the same period last year, per Fiscal.ai estimates.

Loss per share is seen coming in at $0.11 for the latest quarter, compared with a loss of $0.66 a year earlier.

Most recently, Applied Digital was a lead investor in a $25 million funding round for Corintis, a Swiss-based chip-cooling solutions company for AI data centers.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) will report its second-quarter (Q2) earnings results on Wednesday after market.

Wall Street estimates expect over 40% increase in revenue from the same period last year, driven by demand for power by hyperscalers for the data center company as well as the spin out of its cloud business.

Shares of APLD rose over 6% in Monday’s trade at the time of writing.

Street Expectations

According to Fiscal.ai estimates, analysts expect revenue of $90.50 million, up nearly 42% year-on-year from $63.9 million reported in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is projected at $5.16 million, a 75% decline from $21.4 million in the same period last year while loss per share is seen coming in at $0.11 for the latest quarter, compared with a loss of $0.66 a year earlier.

High Compute Business

Earlier in December, Applied Digital announced that it would spin-off its cloud computing business and subsequently merge it with Ekso Bionics. Analysts at Citizens noted that the deal would benefit the company by creating a dedicated platform for computing to capture incremental demand for AI infrastructure and added that the deal would allow Applied Digital to focus on improving equity returns in its core colocation business.

The data center company has been increasing investments in AI data centers. The company was a lead investor in a $25 million funding round for Corintis, a Swiss-based chip-cooling solutions company for AI data centers. Earlier in 2025, the company also announced an additional 150MW lease with CoreWeave at its Polaris Forge 1 Campus and a $5.0 billion AI infrastructure partnership with Macquarie Asset Management, among other notable deals.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around APLD was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, up from ‘bullish’ a day ago at the time of writing amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One bullish user said the upcoming conference call will be ‘out of the ordinary’, with expectations of new hyperscaler names.

Shares of APLD are up over 206% in the past year.

