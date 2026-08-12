Voyage is the company’s second successful late-stage readout for DT120, following positive results in major depressive disorder in June.

Patients who received a single 100 µg dose of DT120 showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful drop in anxiety symptoms compared with placebo in the trial.

CEO Rob Barrow said the results “should raise the bar for what patients and clinicians expect from GAD treatments.”

A second late-stage GAD study, Panorama, is expected to report results in September.

Shares of Definium Therapeutics (DFTX) rose about 9% on Wednesday after the company said that its psychedelic experimental drug DT120 reduced symptoms in adults with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) in the late-stage Voyage trial.

Voyage is the company’s second successful late-stage readout for DT120, following positive results in major depressive disorder in June.

Strong Efficacy Signals

The study met its primary goal and all key secondary measures. Patients who received a single 100 µg dose of DT120 showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful drop in anxiety symptoms compared with placebo after 12 weeks. The trial enrolled 214 adults with moderate-to-severe GAD across U.S. sites.

On the Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAM-A), the treatment group improved by an average of 11.6 points from baseline versus 6.2 points for placebo—a 5.4-point difference. Benefits appeared as early as Day 2 and held through the 12-week period. Response rates or at least 50% symptom reduction reached 43% with DT120 versus 16% on placebo, the company said.

Further, DT120 was generally well tolerated. Side effects were mostly mild to moderate, temporary, and occurred mainly on the day of dosing. No new safety concerns emerged, including no signs of increased suicidality.

Looking Ahead

CEO Rob Barrow said the results “should raise the bar for what patients and clinicians expect from GAD treatments” and highlight DT120’s potential to redefine care. GAD affects roughly 26 million U.S. adults, and no new FDA-approved treatment has arrived in nearly two decades.

A second late-stage GAD study, Panorama, is expected to report results in September. The company is positioning DT120 as a potential one-dose option delivering lasting relief through a different mechanism than existing therapies.

How Did DFTX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DFTX stock stayed within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism that DT120 ‘will likely disrupt the market.’

“With two successful Phase 3 readouts in hand (Emerge for MDD and Voyage for GAD)...Definium now holds the strongest multi-indication clinical foundation in the sector,” another user wrote.

A third user predicts a buyout for the company.

DFTX stock has gained over 200% year-to-date.

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