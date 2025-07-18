Prosser published several videos showcasing features of the iOS 26 operating system, ahead of its June release at WWDC.

Apple has filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Jon Prosser and one Michael Ramacciotti for allegedly misappropriating trade secrets related to iOS 26 leaks the former published earlier this year, according to a report by MacRumors.

According to the complaint, Prosser and Ramacciotti allegedly worked together to gain unauthorized access to a prototype iPhone owned by Apple employee Ethan Lipnik. They reportedly obtained his passcode and tracked his location to identify a time when he'd be away for an extended period.

Apple claims Ramacciotti accessed the device and initiated a FaceTime call to Prosser, during which he showcased features from iOS 26, the company's upcoming, unreleased iPhone operating system at the time.

Prosser is said to have recorded the call and later used the footage to create rendered mockups featured in his videos released in January, March, and April.

Apple has since terminated Lipnik's employment and is now seeking a court injunction to prevent further leaks, as well as monetary damages.

Based on the information, Prosser released several "leak" videos of the software's redesign ahead of its official unveiling at Apple's WWDC in June.

These elements did appear, to varying degrees, in Apple's final release of iOS 26. While not all the leaked designs matched Apple's official version, much of the visual direction was largely accurate, according to the MacRumors report.

In a statement to the publication, Prosser denied Apple's version of events, claiming he was "unaware of the situation playing out" and said he looked forward to "being able to speak to Apple about it."

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<